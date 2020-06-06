5 Times Rick Was A Good Grandpa (& 5 Where He’s Bad)

Rick and Morty's older half, Rick Sanchez, is not a respectable guy most of the time, but that doesn't mean he can't be a good grandpa at times.

Love it or hate it, Rick Sánchez de Rick and Morty He is not someone that people want close to their children. He is far from the perfect grandfather who will teach morals and values ​​to his grandchildren. In fact, Rick is the complete opposite.

Still, underneath that abrasive, antisocial shell, Rick has proven many times throughout the show that he has a beating heart. He often lets parental feelings and instincts get in the way of his robotic genius. This has led to some polarizing moments of Grandpa's bond with Morty and Summer.

10 GOOD GRANDMOTHER: SAFE SUMMER "SAFE"

Taking care of underage grandchildren while going to different dimensions with them is difficult enough. With Summer in the equation, Rick generally has to be twice as vigilant to protect them both, as well as being more tolerant of his incessant complaints.

Fortunately, Rick never leaves Summer in a difficult situation without help and is concerned enough to keep her safe using his state-of-the-art spaceship / car. It did keep Summer safe, in more ways than one, but the same can't be said about her potential assailants.

9 9 BAD GRANDMOTHER: LEAVING THE SUMMER BEHIND

During one of the last episodes of Rick and MortyRick had unintentionally been a bad grandfather to Summer again. It happened in the episode "Promortyus" where both Rick and Morty were temporarily enslaved by hugged aliens and managed to break free and return to Earth.

It turns out that they actually brought Summer before that misfortune occurred and left her behind the alien-infested planet. Summer only managed to live because the aliens were not so violent.

8 GOOD GRANDMOTHER: HELPING THE SUMMER TO REVENGE

Even though Rick has mostly favoritism for Morty during the summer, he still receives his grandfather's love and attention. For Summer, it is more like a hard love, since she is almost an adult and this was something that Rick taught her in the episode "Something Ricked This Way Comes".

The "devil" used Summer to run a successful non-Apple gadget business and then abruptly cut her off. Rick, being a considerate grandfather, helped Summer stick with bodybuilding and hit the devil afterward.

7 7 BAD GRANDMOTHER: MAKING JERRY AND BETH DIVORCE

Rick has always regarded Jerry as a thorn in his side for most of seasons 1 and 2; so she devised an elaborate plan that would end with Beth divorcing her husband. He was successful and the two divorced for almost a full season.

The worst part was that Rick thought it was for the best, but it clearly affected Morty and Summer (to some degree) as well as Beth. Rick did it all because he thought of Jerry as a competition for Beth's affection and wanted the whole house for him.

6 6 GOOD GRANDMOTHER: CRYING FOR HER MORTAL

Morty has often received the shorter end of the stick when it comes to his exploits with Rick. It seems that Rick has no fault or appreciation for Morty even after what he has done for him, but this was proven wrong in the episode "Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind".

He's the one with the fake evil Rick and the first appearance of the evil Morty. The evil Rick was looking at Rick's memories and inadvertently made him remember all his good memories with Morty; This made him cry a little, implying that he cares and loves his grandson.

5 5 BAD GRANDMOTHER: MORTY RUINED NETFLIX FILE

He may not admit it, but Rick Sanchez has become somewhat codependent with Morty for adventures. That is why he feared that Morty, having his own dreams and aspirations, would shorten their "association." Thus, Rick ruined Morty's greatest chance of having his own great achievement in Season 4, Episode 3.

That achievement was being a writer for a Netflix series about a convincing, twisted heist. To make matters worse, Rick even unknowingly did it to Morty and somehow made his own grandson lose enthusiasm for his idea of ​​the show; it was all for the sake of having a gullible and free companion to undertake more extradimensional adventures.

4 4 GOOD GRANDMOTHER: REVENGE AGAINST KING JELLYBEAN

Another proof that Rick cares deeply about Morty's well-being is during the episode "Meeseeks and Destroy". The two embarked on their own adventure of Morty's choice as Rick distracted the rest of the family with Meeseeks.

Morty got more than he bargained for when King Jellybean, the ruler in the fantasy world they visited, turned out to be a pedophile who attempted to assault him. Rick understood what happened quickly and dealt with King Jellybean appropriately by vaporizing him.

3 BAD GRANDMA: MORTY & # 39; S MENT-BLOWERS

Speaking of traumatic memories for Morty, it turns out that Rick could have erased many of them at will thanks to his invention, Morty's Mind-blowing, which is also the title of the episode. They are pretty much all of Morty's memories, some of which were erased from her brain.

In doing so, Rick covered almost every bad deed he did to Morty and made himself less like a bad boy. Morty didn't know about this either, as Rick kept erasing any memories of himself regarding the machine.

2 GOOD GRANDMOTHER: SACRIFY FOR MORTY

Here's the ultimate evidence that Rick still cares about his grandson: It happened in the episode "A Rickle in Time," where Morty and Summer managed to divide their dimension exponentially by being uncertain.

When they were about to fix it, Morty couldn't do it and would have been wiped out of existence, but Rick sacrificed himself by giving Morty his timing necklace. Rick was even prepared to die right then and wished Morty a good life. At least one of them did, theoretically.

one BAD GRANDMOTHER: ACID VAT

Finally, here is Rick's latest crime against Morty in the episode aptly titled, "The Vat of Acid Episode". Morty hurt Rick's ego by criticizing one of his tactics, so Rick made a device for Morty that would teach him a lesson and subdue him at the same time.

In essence, Rick gave Morty the best and worst he could experience in many lives only to take it all away and make Morty suffer many times. In the end, Rick revealed that it was all to persuade Morty that his idea for "Vat of Acid", like all of his ideas, is great. He really went that far for his ego.

