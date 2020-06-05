5 Times We Felt Bad For Riddler (& 5 Times We Hated Him)

Edward Nygma (aka Riddler) was a fan favorite at the Gotham TV show. He was oddly adorable while still being a pretty horrible villain. Because of this, you can't help but feel bad for him multiple times, despite hating his every move. The Batman story has been told everywhere, on all platforms in every way; However, he never seems to get bored. This is due to the sheer brilliance of each of the franchise's exaggerated and entertaining villains and heroes, as well as those who dance on the line. This is the case of Edward Nygma, of Cory Michael Smiths.

Interestingly, the Enigma seems to be quite forgotten, it never appears in Christopher Nolan's famous Batman trilogy, and taking a back seat in many others bat Man Movie (s. In Gotham You can finally experience its turbulent history and learn more about Riddler and how he came to be.

10 I felt bad: turned off by Kringle

When you meet Ed Nygma, he is the adorable and shy forensic scientist who is desperate for Kringle to notice him.

It is clear that he has good intentions, so when she turns it off so hard and carelessly, poor Ed looks distressed. It should be noted that on many occasions Ed crossed the line trying to get her to notice him, and Kringle rightly mentioned it, but many fans theorize that if Nygma and Kringle had gotten together in the first place, maybe they never would. they have become The riddle.

9 9 I hated it: kill Kringle

Although he is not the first person he & # 39; accidentally & # 39; and & # 39; impulsively & # 39; murdered, Kringle's death shocked all the fans looking

What made hating Nygma easier was how kind Kringle was to him, even when she closed her advances, she was kind about it. She was forgiving and accepted Ed for who he was, other than when he admitted killing his boyfriend. His death sent him on a downward spiral that led him to be the villain he believes he was born to be.

Throughout his work at the GCPD and even at the beginning of his criminal activity, he is constantly made to feel out of place, inferior and useless.

Ed Nygma is bullied by Bullock, Dougherty, Oswald, and pretty much anyone he meets. It's impossible not to feel sorry for him as he strives to be cheerful and friendly with everyone he meets in Season 1, and hangs on to Jim Gordon after he shows him a touch of kindness.

7 7 I hated it: frame Jim

After all the kindness and friendship Jim shows Ed, he still ends up being the victim of one of Nygma's many crimes and murders.

Many fans couldn't help but feel confused about why Ed decides to attribute Officer Pinkney's murder to Jim. No one was really behind Ed about Kringle's murder, so it only makes everyone who watches begin to despise Ed Nygma for simply causing trouble when it just isn't necessary.

6 6 I felt bad: Arkham

Finally, Nygma deserved to go to Arkham for what she did. However, it is difficult not to feel a little bad for him, as he feels alone surrounded by people who are much crazier than him.

Oddly, Arkham seems to be the only place Ed looks and feels superior to those around him, thanks to his smart, quick-thinking brain. Even though he is there for a reason and is still a crazy criminal, you must feel a little sorry for being locked up in such a horrible and inappropriate place.

5 5 I hated it: trying to kill Oswald

Oswald and Ed were two of the best friends of the Gotham Serie. They were inseparable and each played a huge role in how the other turned out.

So when Ed kidnapped him and took him to the docks to shoot him, fans were desperate for Oswald to survive. Although the reasons were understandable, Oswald quickly became the victim while Edward was hated by everyone.

4 4 I felt bad: Isabella's death

Ed Nygma has no luck when it comes to love. First comes Kringle, whom he regrets killing, then comes Isabella, who looks exactly like Kringle.

He falls head over heels in love with her and the two immediately get along, forming a relationship that is good for Ed. For once it's pretty nice to see Ed in love, so when Oswald killed her, both Ed and the viewers were devastated .

3 I hated it: kill Lee

Another example of Ed's luck with love. Lee betrays him, but he also betrays her, killing her before she does the same to him.

Although Lee had turned bad, fans still believed that there was a chance that she would go back to Gordon and become a good guy again. This was not the case after Ed and Lee betrayed each other at the same time, leading to her disappearance. Viewers can't help but hate Ed at this point as he killed a fan favorite.

2 I felt bad: mind control

Nygma is famous for her extremely intelligent brain. It's what helps him get away with his many crimes, but it's also what gets him into a lot of trouble.

Ed Nygma is the victim of so many villains, as everyone knows that using it for his brain is a sure way to succeed. However, the poor guy just gets used to it and then throws it away The Mad Hatter and many others take advantage of it.

one I hated it: betraying everyone

The riddle He is a villain. Although he is kind, he is still evil, cruel and selfish. However, he is still a shock when he betrays his friends and the people who care about him.

As the end of the show approaches, Ed Nygma becomes quite upset due to the number of times he betrays the people he meets. He tries to kill Oswald multiple times, betrays Jim, kills Lee, and more to get what he wants and protect himself from threats that often don't exist.

