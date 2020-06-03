5 Times When Elvira Was The Best Horror Host Of All Time (& 5 It Was Joe Bob Briggs)

The horror genre is gaining strength thanks to some notable contributions in Hollywood and an increase in streaming service options. In the 80s and 90s, he was still considered low-key, and the nightly horror hosts let him heal. Two of the most prominent were Elvira "Lover of Darkness" and Joe Bob Briggs.

RELATED: 10 Low-Budget Horror Movies That Are Better Than Blockbusters (And Where To Stream Them)

With her tight outfit, big black hair, and sultry sense of humor, Elvira became a pop culture icon featuring classic B-movies at Elvira Macabre's movie. Joe Bob Briggs gained notoriety for wearing western rags and featuring cheesy horror movies on TNT & # 39; s MonsterVision and Joe Bob Briggs Drive-In Theater at TMC. Each of them brought their own unique perspective to the horror culture, and even today they are well liked.

10 ELVIRA: WHEN IT MOCKED

Elvira was known for her bubbly and sarcastic personality as much as she was known for her elegant physical appearance. He often combined the two in fun ways that were both self-critical and smart.

In addition to being the Mistress of Darkness, she often portrayed herself as "the sassy girl in the classic chassy", and frequently teased her broad chest, which she knew was one of the reasons for her "massive success" "

9 9 JOE BOB BRIGGS: WHEN IT BECAME PERSONAL IN ITS OPENING MONOLOGY

In the 1990s, Joe Bob Briggs hosted MonsterVision on TNT, where he featured all sorts of cheesy films from several decades that included horror, science fiction, and action. He began each segment with a monologue, his laconic dragging pleasing viewers' ears for several minutes before any movie began.

During the introduction of Big problem in little China, He was surprisingly candid about his cocaine and alcohol use in the 1970s, calling things by name and acknowledging his addiction. Later, serious topical discussions included racism and sexism in the film.

8 ELVIRA: WHEN YOU MADE FUN OF YOUR VISITORS

Joe Bob Briggs had his 3 B & # 39; s: Body Count, Beasts, and Breasts, which he used to quantify the quality of the movies he featured. He often knew that the latter was the reason many of his viewers tuned in, and Elvira was equally observant.

He often emphasized the tattered state of the female protagonists' clothing before their films began to attract viewers to stay, and accused them of doing inappropriate things while watching. According to her, "There is nothing wrong with G-rated movies as long as there is a lot of sex and violence."

7 7 JOE BOB BRIGGS: WHEN HORROR MADE ACCESSIBLE REVIEW

Joe Bob Briggs welcomed MonsterVision from a trailer park and sat weekly in a plastic folding chair with a beer in hand. He set out to make movie reviews accessible to fans of everyday terror and garnered substantial following for his blatant rejection of the elitist nature of film critics.

He was also one of the first to adopt the Internet, using it to connect with fans at tnt.turner.com/monstervision. They could join chats in Joe Bob's recreation room, participate in weekly giveaways and contests, as well as see behind-the-scenes goodies from the various movies he featured.

6 6 ELVIRA: WHEN IT CAME TO THE BIG SCREEN

After seven years of being a horror hostess in Elvira Macabre's movie, Elvira made her big screen debut with Elvira: Lover of darkness in 1988. In the film, she leaves a poorly paid concert in Las Vegas after discovering that a deceased relative left her property, but adjusting to life in a small US town. USA It could be the scariest thing Elvira has ever encountered!

RELATED: Elvira's Top 10 Appearances, Mistress Of The Dark

The movie was followed by Enchanted Hills of Elvira in 2001, which found the character of Elvira trapped in a vampire's castle in the mid-19th century. Cassandra Peterson is currently looking to make a third Elvira movie to complete the trilogy.

5 5 JOE BOB BRIGGS: WHEN YOU SAVED DRIVEN MOVIES

Joe Bob Briggs started in the "dead" field of print media in the 1970s, when he had a column called "Joe Bob Goes To The Drive-In" in Texas. He reviewed the kinds of movies that audiences could only see at the drive-in or in the powerhouse, often underrated and unappreciated.

RELATED: 10 Horror Movies About Shudder Worth Watching

Today Joe Bob Briggs has a series called the Last drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs at Shudder, where he reviews the same kinds of movies and presents them in a fun and engaging way that is sure to make a new generation appreciate them.

4 4 ELVIRA: WHEN I BECOME AN EMPIRE HORROR

In the 80s and 90s, Elvira was everywhere. From doing Coors Light commercials during October to putting his face on pinball machines, comics, and pillowcases, Elvira bestowed her image on a variety of products and built an empire of terror.

The character transcended the limiting limits of Elvira Macabre's movie, to the point where even the public who was not a fan of horror movies claimed to be a fan of Elvira's appearance and personality.

3 JOE BOB BRIGGS: WHEN YOU INTERVIEWED ROWDY RODDY PIPER

MonsterVision was often streamed on TNT after WCW, allowing a perfect opportunity for Joe Bob Briggs to interview some wrestling superstars. The obvious choice was Rowdy Roddy Piper, who appeared in John Carpenter's science fiction classic. They live.

RELATED: Top 10 Rowdy Roddy Piper Movies (According to IMDb)

Briggs often interviewed the creative team behind his favorite horror movies, from members of the props department to the director and members of the main cast. Other notable guests included John Waters, Wes Craven, and Ice-T.

2 ELVIRA: FALLEN BY THE JOE BOB BRIGGS SHOW

Elvira may be widely considered the best horror hostess of all time, but she wore her crown with dignity and grace. She even designed to pass Joe Bob Briggs Drive-In Theater Horror Host Marathon for TMC in the 80s.

Elvira appeared in the grand finale of the special (which featured several other hosts in various segments) and enjoyed some lively pranks with Briggs as they argued. Blood in Satan's claw.

one JOE BOB BRIGGS: WHEN YOU THOUGHT TED TURNER WAS TRYING TO KILL HIM

During his time as a MonsterVision host, Briggs often criticized TNT's censorship of the type of movies he featured. He often referenced TNT owner Ted Turner's desire to kill him, culminating in the marathon of Friday the 13th movies during Halloween.

Strange events during the marathon led Briggs to believe that Turner was harassing him, and a final scene gave the horror host an opportunity to apologize profusely to Turner before the feeding was mysteriously interrupted, implying that Turner did not. I agree.

NEXT: 5 horror movies from the 70s that are highly underrated (and 5 that are overrated)



next

Dumb And Dumber: 10 Smartest Decisions Made In Film, Ranked





