5 Tips to Deal with Stress and Anxiety

While one pandemic rages outside, another one rages on the inside: the massive epidemic of stress and anxiety faced by millions of Americans each day. Stress induced by your job, your marriage, friends, or the state of the world can sometimes feel completely overwhelming. If that stress becomes constant enough, it can morph into a full-on anxiety disorder.

Tackling stress and anxiety is something on the forefront of many people’s minds. However, few have a solid understanding of what they should do to keep their overwhelming feelings in check. It’s important to remember that, if you struggle with stress and anxiety, you’re not alone. And, importantly, there are steps you can take to mitigate those feelings.

Take up exercise

Exercise is one of the best ways to combat the feelings of stress that can build when you are sedentary and focused on work for too long. During the coronavirus pandemic especially, many professionals are cooped up inside, sitting at their desks, and staring at their computers all day long with few chances to get out and have a change of pace.

Exercise is the perfect way to combat the feelings of stress and anxiety that can build in a sedentary work environment. Here are a few that you can get started with today easily and inexpensively:

Running: All you need to get started running is a decent pair of running shoes and a pair of running shorts. Start by pacing yourself and running half a mile to a mile, then build up from there.

Biking: Similar to running, all you need to bike is, well, a bike! The feeling of flying down the roads on a bike is unmatched, and is sure to help you feel more at ease while letting off some steam.

Yoga: This slow, meditative exercise is a great way to stretch your body while relaxing your mind. Pick up a yoga mat, find your favorite YouTube yogi, and let the anxiety melt away with each pose.

If exercise isn’t quite your thing – or it’s just not cutting it – there’s still more you can try; don’t lose hope!

Invest in supplements

As with many different ailments, there are tons of supplements specially designed to help relieve stress and anxiety. While not all are everything they’re cracked up to be, there are definitely a handful that are worth a try for anyone willing to explore stress relief options:

Calming teas, like jasmine and chamomile, which can help you naturally soothe your nerves

CBD products, which gently relieve stress without getting you high – CBDfx capsules are a great option

Incense and essential oils that can be steamed inhaled; lavender and eucalyptus are among the most stress-relieving

Naturally relaxing herbs like ginseng

Supplements can certainly help relieve stress and anxiety, but for consistent issues, it may be worth looking into longer-term solutions.

Keep a journal

Journaling is one of the best ways that you can help organize your thoughts and feel more in control of the swirling emotions that are causing you stress and anxiety. One habit that many anxiety-sufferers swear by is Buller Journaling. This practice of journaling involves making a list of tasks for each day and sticking to them – then crossing them out once you’ve completed them.

If you’re not sure where to start, tryout a Leuchtturm1917 journal: a favorite among those who avidly bullet-journal. You can start by simply writing out your day’s schedule in the morning, then crossing off each item as the day goes on. At the end of the day, write down 5 things that you’re grateful for. This kind of task management and gratitude building is sure to help you relieve stress over time.

Spend time with friends and family

Nothing compares with time spent among family and friends. It’s hard to feel stressed when you’re surrounded by the people you love, so don’t hesitate to reach out and see if you can organize a get-together (socially distanced, of course).

Seek professional help

Lastly, it’s never shameful or week to seek professional help when you’re especially low. Working with a trained, licensed therapist is an important step you can take toward bettering yourself and feeling less stressed and anxious.

It may feel difficult to make that first step, but once you start working with a professional, you’ll he glad that you did. Relieving stress and anxiety is difficult, but with the right strategies, it can be handled.