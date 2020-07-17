5 vacation destinations opening their borders to Americans this summer

COVID-19 has made travel incredibly difficult this year, primarily due to various travel bans, quarantine requirements, and additional safety precautions such as temperature controls and mask mandates. Some experts even say that traveling is not safe this year, and that it would be better for most people to stay home until there is a vaccine on the market and cases start to decline.

But, if you want to travel in 2020, some countries are opening their borders to Americans this summer, with conditions. Here are five countries you can visit if you are willing to take the risk.

The Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda is now open to international travelers, including Americans. Currently, temperature controls are required upon arrival, and face coatings are required at the airport. Antigua is a popular tropical destination thanks to its 365 white sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, and numerous popular hotels and resorts that cater to couples and families.

Aruba

Americans can also travel to the Dutch island of Aruba, which is located near South America in the Caribbean. Travelers from some states like California and Florida will need to undergo coronavirus testing and upload their results as part of the boarding / disembarking process before leaving the US Travelers from other states like Indiana and Montana may choose to have the testing the virus at their expense when they arrive at the Aruba airport.

The Bahamas

The Bahamas is also open to international travelers, although those arriving in this island nation must submit a negative and verified coronavirus test that was conducted in the past seven days. Also expect airport temperature checks, new hotel and resort rules, and improved cleaning protocols when you arrive.

Barbados

Barbados is also open to Americans beginning July 12, 2020, although you will need to get a coronavirus screening test within 72 hours of departure and bring a negative test result. This island nation is also trying to attract remote workers to the island as the pandemic develops. Thanks to the new Visa requirements, you may be eligible to visit Barbados and work remotely for up to one year.

Belize

Belize is expected to open its borders to international travelers on August 15. Not all hotels and resorts will open immediately, and those that do open will be considered "full-service" properties that can fully accommodate their guests with everything they need on the property. A negative COVID-19 test result from the last 72 hours upon arrival will also be required.

This story was originally published by TravelPulse. Read the full article with more destinations here.