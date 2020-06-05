5 Vehicles That Deserved More Screentime (& 5 That Needed Less)

There are so many aspects of Star Wars who came together and helped make it the most iconic franchise on the planet. One of the most important factors in this, and along with the characters, stories and music, etc., are the ships. Ships like the Millennium Falcon, X-wing, TIE fighter, Star Destroyers, they are all loved by fans and instantly recognizable as part of Star Wars.

However, not all ships in the galaxy very, very far away are iconic and perfectly used. Some of what we see is brilliant, but enormously underused, while others are horrible and used too often.

10 Deserved More – Poe Dameron & # 39; s T-70 X-Wing

The X-wing is one of many fantastic and iconic ships around the Star Wars Galaxy, and with its black and orange variant, Poe had a unique one.

Unfortunately it is destroyed in The Last Jedi, and we don't get too much of it. It is a beautiful ship, and one with a Poe signature that makes it even better and a little more deserving.

9 9 Less Needed: First Order TIE Fighter

First-rate TIE fighters are large ships, TIE fighters in general are underrated despite their iconic nature.

However, the First Order doesn't seem to make any real headway in fighter design, which is something that disappointed many fans. There were advances from a technological point of view, but many fans wanted the basic design to be renewed, especially since the First Order had better TIE Fighters.

8 Deserved More – TIE Silencer

However, there was the TIE silencer, used by Kylo Ren, and it was a wonderful starfighter, sort of like an extended TIE interceptor, with a black and red color scheme.

Kylo was also destroyed in The Last Jedi, and we don't see much at all; He really is a fighter with many potentials on screen that he could have done with more appearances. His next ship, the TIE Whisper, also deserved more screen time, and it's another fantastic ship.

7 7 Needed less: shuttles

The Lambda Class T-4a shuttle is iconic, and arguably the best we have in canon, other versions that have followed it in terms of movie release have disappointed.

It's not that ferries like ST-149 used by Krennic are the worst ships in the franchise, but rather that they just look like soft or bad versions of the classic shuttle we see in the original trilogy, and they have no impact and have been overused. from the originals.

6 6 Deserved More – A / SF-01 B-wing Starfighter

The B-wing is a ship that has become a huge fan favorite in the years since its debut in Return of the Jedi.

Even though it seems like a decent amount, it's never the forefront and it's a welcome sight when it appears. Ultimately, it deserves a little more time, perhaps on upcoming TV shows or even movies, depending on the time.

5 5 Less Needed: Storm IV Twin-Pod Cloud Car

The Storm IV Twin-Pod Cloud Car is barely seen, but it's honestly too much for this ship that is famous for how rare and mean it is.

The uses of the ship simply seem non-existent. The ship is fantastic as part of the tradition that all fans know and have laughed at over the years, but objectively it is a horrible ship.

4 4 Deserved More – Slave 1

Boba Fett's famous ship, Slave 1, is a Firespray-31-Class attack and patrol ship and is a ship that has had its fair time in the franchise, but deserves more and wants more.

We hope to get more of that by the time The Mandalorian The second season arrives, marking its third live screen appearance, something fans have long awaited.

3 Needed Less – TIE Defender

The TIE Defender represents more than just the singular ship brought from Legends to Rebels, but all the silly TIE variants that are available.

The TIE Defender was a ship that many expected to remain in the canon, and while history in Rebels It is excellent and what it represents for the fate of the galaxy is monumental, the design exceeded its welcome by being there. Its technological advances do not compensate for its appearance in this case.

2 Deserved More – Scimitar

Scimitar is the name of the Sith Infiltrator ship used by Darth Maul in The Phantom Menaceseen there in Battlefront ii, and that's it for the screen.

It is a fantastic and intimidating boat that really deserved to be on The Clone Wars, and we hope it will appear when we see Maul in future content that involves Crimson Dawn.

one Needed Less – Solar Sailboat

It was bad enough that the filthy Solar Sailer, technically a Earl Dooku class 116 Solar Sailer from Punworcca, made its debut in Attack of the clones, but understandable given the ugliness of many separatist ships.

But, when he later made more appearances in The Clone Wars, when ships like Scimitar couldn't get in, which makes technical sense since Maul probably lost it, it's just a parody, a really horrible ship.

