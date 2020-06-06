5 Ways Cedric Diggory Was His Best Role (& 5 Roles That Were Better)

the Harry Potter The series marked the lives of fans of the saga, and also represented a great step for the actors who had the opportunity to participate in the series. Although a series of movies of that magnitude can be considered a great achievement for any actor, on the other hand, it can sometimes cause future opportunities to stagnate and make them become similar characters, as the audience tends to relate actors to a specific actor. paper.

The first major role for Robert Pattinson was Cedric Diggory, and although many people think it was his best work yet, the actor has received rave reviews for many of his subsequent performances. While Pattinson has shown that he is a highly skilled actor, each viewer has his own preferences, so some will be inclined to choose Cedric, and others will prefer different roles that they think are better.

10 Cedric: The Harry Potter saga has many followers

There is a good chance that big Harry Potter Fans will choose any movie in the series over any other movie as their favorite. With that in mind, this places the rest of the characters played by Robert Pattinson at a lower level according to the perspective of such an audience.

Audience is one of the key elements considered when making a film, and so creators must listen to past and present preferences. So based on the audience factor, Cedric Diggory is at the top of the list of roles played by Robert Pattinson.

9 9 Best Role: Water for Elephants (2011)

In Water for elephantsRobert Pattinson plays Jacob Jankowski, a young veterinary student who begins working in a circus. With this role, Pattinson provides a more intense and adventurous reflection of life, but from a more innocent perspective.

The great love story that unfolds between Jacob and Marlena (Reese Witherspoon) is cut short by her despot husband (played by Christoph Waltz), who turns romance into a dangerous situation. In the movie, Pattinson must also deal with the cruelty of the circus world.

8 Cedric: a good performance

Cedric Diggory is one of the favorite minor characters in Harry Potter Fans and Robert Pattinson were able to do him justice with his performance. The English actor became the popular Hogwarts student that many readers wanted to see on screen.

It can be difficult for an actor to have audience support when their character is based on a character from a book, especially a series of beloved books like Harry PotterBecause readers expect the sum of the writer's description and something created in their imaginations, but Pattinson met fans' expectations by delivering an excellent performance.

7 7 Best Role: Remember Me (2010)

This romantic dramatic film represents one of the best possibilities for Robert Pattinson to demonstrate his acting range in the early years of his career. The love story is divided by painful events and tragedies that have determined the lives of the protagonists and their way of being.

The audience understands the rebellion of the main character when talking more about his past. It is a past marked by death, pain and a father not present who insists on establishing rules but does not commit to his children.

6 6 Cedric: good review

Harry Potter Films have excellent ratings on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, so according to this ranking, Cedric would rank above any other role.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire He has 7.7 / 10 IMDb and 88% Rotten Tomatoes, a very good score that has been among the best of actor Robert Pattinson since he began his acting career. In addition, it is considered by fans as one of the best movies in the series.

5 5 Best Role: The King (2019) IMDb 7.2

In recent years, Robert Pattinson has worked in critically acclaimed films, allowing him to gain more recognition for his performances. One of the roles in which he stood out, in the last year, was The king, along with Timothée Chalamet and Joel Edgerton.

The story about King Henry V of England is inspired by the works of William Shakespeare. There, Pattinson plays The Dauphin, standing out for using his possibilities with great success, facing an impulsive and eccentric character who sometimes changes the pace of the film.

4 4 Cedric: the comparisons reduced

For many years, Harry Potter and Twilight Fans pitted each other, placing Pattinson in the middle. They made a limited comparison of the actor's work (only between the two sagas) excluding much of his work.

If this comparison is made only between Twilight and Harry Potter, the latter (and therefore for Cedric) has to be the winner. The winner can be obtained with the balance between the box office and the score of sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, which are good reflections of the quality of the films, as well as the reception of the fans.

3 Best Role – Good Weather (2017) IMDb 7.4

Good weather it reflects a modern, murky, and corrupt view of a New York subculture. The criminality present in the characters is explored through dirty and crude realism, where a series of events divert the story to a point of chaos.

Robert Pattinson plays Connie Nikas, a bank robber who tries to get his brother out of jail. In this paper, Pattinson demonstrates the shades of gray required for the type of complexity required. The main character shows the abilities to commit crimes, but he finally feels like a parasite in society, breaking everything he touches.

2 Cedric: always remembered

There are roles that mark the actors and allow their faces to be known around the world, this made the character of Cedric help boost Pattinson's acting career.

Cedric's character had a tragic ending, which is in part what made the character, name, and Robert Pattinson so memorable. Cedric Diggory's name will never be forgotten among those who have watched movies and read books. This makes Cedric stand out among many of the roles he has played during his career.

one Best Role: The Lighthouse (2019)

The lighthouse It is without a doubt one of the most outstanding Robert Pattinson films to date. This film demonstrates the greatness that can be achieved with a production by breaking conventional narratives and displaying aesthetics reminiscent of silent films.

Criticism has been regarded by many critics as a brilliant production, and this is supported by the performances of Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, who were also acclaimed for their excellent (and deranged) performances, which perfectly reflect the essence and nuances of the movie. .

