5 ways the coronavirus changed the way we eat fast food

McDonald & # 39; s, Chipotle, Dunkin & # 39 ;, Starbucks and several others reported gains in recent weeks, spanning the brutal spring quarter when Covid-19 was raising its head in the United States. In addition to illustrating how their results were decimated, the companies' quarterly financial updates also show how much we have changed our daily routines.

Instead of coming for coffee or a sandwich, we are buying a lot more food in one order. Starbucks ( SBUX ) He said his average check size grew 25% in the most recent quarter because customers are buying multiple drinks and food.

Dunkin ( DNKN ) & # 39; I noticed a similar trend, with an increase in the average number of orders due to "family size bulk orders". Baskin-Robbins, which also owns, said this partially offset a drop in sales with more expensive orders because people are buying ice cream and cake rooms.

Stock up also gave Domino & # 39; s ( DMPZF ) a hit.

"One of the things we've heard during the quarter is that customers are actively putting more food in the basket to have leftovers the next day," CEO Ritch Allison said in a recent earnings call. "They are thinking not only about dinner that night, but how they plan for the next day."

2. Drive-thrus are thriving

The change to a "contactless" experience was a blessing for many chains, including McDonald & # 39; s ( DCM ) . The company said that about 90% of its sales in the US occurred through its car lanes, and markets that have many car locations are recovering faster.

Chipotle ( CMG ) has been aggressively expanding its drive-thrus, and recently opened its hundredth. Chipotlan locations, as they are cleverly called, had 10% more sales during the second quarter compared to the company's restaurants without them. About 60% of its new locations planned this year will have drive-thrus.

Taco Bell-owner Yum! Brands ( Yum ) He said he served an additional 5 million cars through his powertrain compared to the same time a year ago.

3. Digital sales are breaking records

Digital orders placed through third-party services such as Uber Eats or the chains' own applications also grew substantially in the quarter. Each company seems to have a digital success story, including McDonald & # 39; s, Starbucks, Domino & # 39; s, Chipotle, Yum! and Dunkin & # 39 ;, all of which reported an increase in digital sales.

Chipotle's digital sales in the second quarter grew 216% year-on-year and represented 61% of total sales. Yum! He said that digital orders across all its brands (Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC) hit a record high, jumping from $ 1 billion to $ 3.5 billion compared to the same quarter the year before.

And Starbucks, which recently modified its app-based rewards program, said mobile orders comprised 22% of all transactions, an increase of 6% compared to the previous year.

4. Breakfast is a pain

The almost complete destruction of a morning trip for most of the country has had dire effects on food that was once hot.

Dunkin & # 39; and Starbucks coffee chains reported a sharp decline in revenue and visits because people don't stop that much in the morning. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said "disruption of morning workday routines, especially commuting to work and school, is an obstacle."

Breakfast was previously a troublesome part of the day for McDonald's before Covid-19 and remains a drag on its sales. In addition to mounting competition, food also "continues to be disproportionately affected by disruptions in transportation routines," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said in this week's earnings call.

Wendy & # 39; s ( WEN ) , which launched new fancy breakfast options just a few weeks before the pandemic, is slated to release revenue next week.

5. Noon is the new morning.

People may not stop early in the morning, but some appear a little later. Starbucks said it is seeing spikes in traffic around 9:30 a.m. and again around 2 p.m., which has led the company to move employee shifts toward those hours.

Dunkin & # 39; also noticed a similar trend, with sales changing from morning to noon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those customers are buying coffee-free drinks, like their new selection of teas and snacks.