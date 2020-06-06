5 Ways The Show Changed By The Final Season (& 5 Ways It Stayed The Same)

Everybody loves Raymond It turned out to be one of the most popular sitcoms of the '90s and, over its nine seasons, the series provided some of the biggest laughter on television. The sitcom is distinguished from other sitcoms by being a unique and authentic representation of Italian-American life.

RELATED: Top 10 Financially Unrealistic Situation Comedy Characters of the 2000s

All of this was filtered through Ray Romano's unique humor as he wrote and starred in the series. But, despite its long lifespan, Everybody loves Raymond it did not decrease in quality, as so many sitcoms do. With this in mind, here are five ways the show stayed the same, as well as five ways it changed.

10 Changed: the children grew up

Everybody loves Raymond It started in 96 and ended in 2005, and most of the actors had noticeably aged at that time. For the most part, this didn't change much about the show. However, it was evident in the three children of Raymond and Debra, who grew significantly.

Ally, Michael and Geoffery were almost unrecognizable and were going through completely different phases of their lives. This helped show the challenges of raising three children, notably Ally, who was a teenager in the show's final season.

9 9 Stayed the Same: The Close Family Bond

Living next to your parents is probably not the ideal situation for most people, including Ray, who lived next to his parents for the nine seasons. The closeness of the Barone family never disappeared, and the family remained close, perhaps even a little too close, throughout the show.

Ray's often awkward and awkward relationship with his immediate family proved to provide some of the show's biggest laughs and remained a constant element of the series.

8 Changed: Robert

Although many of the characters in the series stayed the same, it is undeniable that Robert's life changed significantly throughout the show's nine seasons. Robert started the recently divorced show from his wife Joanne, who showed him no respect, and from there, he experienced a slow, gradual arc of gaining more self-respect, coming to understand exactly what he wanted out of life.

RELATED: 10 90s Situation Comedy Relationships That Would Never Fly Today

He finally broke up with Amy, who was much more suited to him and treated him with the respect he deserved.

7 7 It stayed the same: Robert was still the butt of the joke

Despite being a police officer, Robert does not earn the respect of his immediate family and has lived in the shadow of his younger brother Raymond all his life. One of the funniest and longest running shows was Robert himself, who is often the butt of the joke.

Throughout the entire show, Marie consistently favored the younger brother, showering her with love and praise, specifically regarding his job as a sports journalist, who is by comparison not as noble as Robert's profession.

6 6 Changed: the family grew

Everybody loves Raymond It grew out of humble beginnings with a focus on the Barone family. However, by the final season, the family had grown and the audience had been introduced to more family members.

This included the extended family, such as cousins, aunts, and uncles, not to mention the side of Debra's family that brought with it its own problems and idiosyncrasies. On top of all of that, Amy was introduced, who married Robert and became a big part of the show.

5 5 It stayed the same: Marie

Marine is the best overprotective mother. Although he often plays to laugh with fun results, there is no doubt that his behavior is often unacceptable. Although she has good intentions and cares more than anyone about her family, all too often she acts with her own personal interests in mind and emotionally manipulates those around her.

RELATED: Which Character Does Everyone Like Raymond Based On His Zodiac?

Marie never changed or really grew as a character despite her obvious shortcomings on the shows for nine seasons, and she continued to be an inconvenience to those around her, no matter how much they loved her.

4 4 Changed: Frank became more three-dimensional

Frank in no way had a personality change or worldview that altered the arc of the characters during the shows, but it certainly became more three-dimensional. Small snippets were dropped during the show's nine seasons that made him a more realistic person and not just a grumpy old man.

Over time, Frank began to express his passion for music and show the softer side of his personality, such as his love for animals. On top of all that, we learned about his tough childhood and his cruel father who made Ray and Robert sympathize and appreciate their father's kindness and sense of humor.

3 It stayed the same: Debra and Ray still had problems

Despite all the jokes, Ray and Debra's marriage was far from picturesque, and the comedy was never afraid to show the problems and conflicts of their marriage, like the best comedies do. In addition to this, the show never made one or the other the villain and allowed both characters to be empathetic.

There the problems and discussions continue throughout each season, from small disagreements to big discussions. Like all marriages, it was a constant, daily effort to keep things moving smoothly.

2 Changed: became less about Ray

Given that his name is in the title, there is no doubt that this is Raymond's show, and he continued to star in the series for all nine seasons. However, as the show progressed, more characters were given more to do. This kept the series from being repetitive and allowed the show's writers to develop the characters of other cast members.

RELATED: Everybody Love Raymond: 10 Funniest Memes On Show

Full episodes were devoted to supporting characters, with Ray only appearing briefly. This was a tremendous breath of fresh air and kept the show from going stale.

one I stayed the same: always fun

Even the best sitcoms drop in quality as the jokes start to fade and the writers' creativity well begins to run low. However, this was not the case with Everyone loves Raymond, And the series continued to laugh throughout the nine seasons, and luckily the series never managed to stay any longer. The show wasn't canceled and he left while it was still fun, offering a grand finale that he wasn't afraid to be honest with.

NEXT: Everyone Loves Raymond: 5 Times Frank Was Really Nice (And 5 Times He Was A Jerk)



next

Two and a Half Men: 10 Things About Evelyn That Would Never Fly Today





