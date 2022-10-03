A roof is the most important part of your house. It’s the first thing guests see when they enter your home. It protects your family from rain, snow, wind, and the occasional bird or tree branch. It also keeps your attic cool in the summer and your living space warm in the winter. If your roof requires repair or replacement, you must know what problems to expect.

Roof repair can be costly and extensive. Roofs are exposed to the elements, and even a small problem can cost a fortune if it goes unnoticed for too long. Therefore, it’s useful to know some of the main causes of roof damage and how to protect your roof better.

Clean up moss and leaves

One of the most common causes of leaky roofs is the buildup of moss and leaves above the roof. These things can do a lot of damage to the roofing in your house, especially if they are left unattended for a while. Moss and leaves are breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which can be fatal to your family and pets. So, you should not leave them unattended, and you should get rid of them as soon as you notice them.

Trim branches

Branches can be a problem for a lot of people because they can make your roof look bad, and worse: they can damage the roof itself. Branches can damage your roof because they can fall on it and break it or because they can shade it so much that it becomes damaged due to the lack of sun. Trimming branches can help alleviate these problems. The best time to trim branches is during the winter.

Invest in roof seals

A roof seal is a form of roof maintenance to protect your roof from water damage, leakage and even a potential fire that can damage your roof. The protective covering is made from aluminum and can withstand the high temperature of your roof. A roof seal is the top layer of roofing that covers the roofing shingles in your roof and protects it from weather elements. You can buy roof seals online easily; they are usually made of aluminum and come in different sizes and shapes.

When installed under the roof, this special covering prevents water from reaching the home’s interior or building. Roof flashing is usually used as a waterproof barrier to stop water from entering a roofing system.

Wipe out gutters

Gutters are one of the easiest ways to keep water from seeping under your roof. Most gutters are built with a one-directional flow, which means that water flows down from your roof and into a pipe that leads away from the house. Some gutters are even built to be water-tight, meaning that you can even collect water for gardening and other purposes! Gutters are often overlooked as a way to keep your roof healthy, but they are essential to keeping water from damaging your home.

Hence, gutters are not just there to channel the excess water. They also help protect your roof. But if they get blocked, they can easily become a breeding ground for mold and mildew. If that happens, you can say goodbye to your roof. Keep your gutters clear, and you’ll ensure your roof lasts a lot longer.

Prevent ice dams

Ice dams can be a huge problem for your roof and the entire structure of your home. Ice dams form when the heat from your home melts snow on the roof faster than it can run off. When the snow refreezes at the edge of the roof, it becomes a dam and blocks water from draining back into the gutter. This can cause leaks and water damage inside your home.

You can do several things to prevent ice dams, but the best way to do it is to prevent snow and ice from building up in the first place. One of the best ways you can do this is to put a tarp under the shingles. This will cause any snow and ice to slide off instead of getting stuck. Check your gutters in the fall to make sure the water is flowing properly. If you need to, you can buy a gutter guard at your local hardware store to help with this. You can also install a type of anti-icing strip in your gutters to keep the snow and ice from sticking, but this only works if you have metal gutters.