5-week-old daughter of sports presenter Dan O & # 39; Toole is "safe" after he reported her disappearance: "I'm still broken."

Canadian sports presenter Dan O & # 39; Toole revealed that his 5-week-old daughter, Oakland, is "safe" after he reported that she had disappeared a few hours earlier.

On Friday, he went to Twitter to provide an update on the terrible experience.

"My baby Oakland has been found and is said to be safe. The police informed me at 12:07 am. I have not yet seen or detained Oakland. Those who have decided to attack me for fear of my safety daughter, I don't. " I don't know what to say, "he wrote.

"I just hope you never have to look into your own children's eyes and tell them you don't know where their sister is, or when they will see her again. I'm still broken. I don't know if any of us will ever be repaired. We just want reclaim our Oakland. "

He continued, "A 5-week-old baby. 5 weeks. A child who was supposed to be in my care. 5 weeks. I still haven't seen a picture of her, let alone held her. However, my character called on question? Attacked. Defamed. People 'question' the story. I have no words. I'm done. "

On Thursday, the 44-year-old television personality posted a photo of Oakland with the caption "praying that whoever has you will hug you. Whoever has taken you from me is protecting you. However (sic) has you, come on to return to my arms. "

Since then, she has updated the title of the photo to include recent information that she is safe, but they have not yet been brought together. "My baby Oakland was confirmed to be safe. I have not seen or hugged her yet," she wrote. "For those who decided to criticize me during this test, tell me this: Have you ever looked into your children's eyes and been unable to tell them where your sister is or when they will see her again?"

O & # 39; Toole also has two older daughters, Ruby and Sydney. He said that his "amazing ex-wife Corrie has nothing to do with this. Please leave her alone."

He is co-host of the "SC with Jay and Dan" program on The Sports Network (TSN) in Canada. O & # 39; Toole announced that Oakland was born on May 26 and posted a photo of the girl.

"Meet Oakland Eleanor Sandra Newman-O’Toole," she wrote. "My brand new girl who has a million names and all my heart. In case there is any doubt, now I will NEVER officially forget 2020."