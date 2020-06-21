5-year-old New York boy dies after being hit by lawn mower, police say

A 5-year-old boy in western New York was killed after being thrown from a lawn mower and run over, according to police.

New York State Police said the soldiers responded around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in Conewango, about 50 miles south of Buffalo.

Authorities who arrived at the scene found the boy, who was not responding, under the mower.

An investigation revealed that the boy had been in the lawn mower without an adult.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The boy's identity was not disclosed. State police said the incident is still under investigation.