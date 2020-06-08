50 perfect gifts for any father this father's day

June 21 is getting closer, which means you better start thinking about what you're going to buy for your dad for Father's Day. Of course, you can wear standard ties, watches, and wallets, but if you want to stand out and show Dad how much you care, you'll have to do better than that.

To help you, we have searched the Internet for the best Father's Day gifts. Whether you love music, golf and coffee, or cooking, fashion and plants, we have compiled an exhaustive list of gifts in basically every category. So this year, whether near or far, give Dad something he'll really use from our collection of the best 2020 Father's Day gifts.

Gap Filler Gift Journal "What I Love From Dad" ($ 7.43, originally $ 11.80; amazon.com)

What I love about Dad's gift diary of filling in the blank

For a more personal touch, this blank filler journal allows you to write your own messages to Dad. Just be sure to get her a box of tissues as well.

Apple AirPods Pro ($ 234.95, originally $ 249; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple AirPods Pro

Whether Dad needs sprouts for exercise or can take advantage of noise cancellation so he can focus on work, Apple's AirPods Pro are super versatile and the perfect Father's Day gift. Plus, they became the best true wireless headphones of 2020 after our rigorous testing of many options on the market, so you know they're good. If you are looking for something a little cheaper, Galaxy Buds + ($ 149.99; samsung.com) were rated as our best budget wireless headphones, have excellent sound quality and an industry leading 11 hour battery.

Looftlighter & Firestarter Charcoal Electric Lighter ($ 79.95, originally $ 97.50; thegrommet.com)

Electric charcoal lighter and lighter

Summer is upon us, and that means Dad is probably venturing further and further into the grill. This Father's Day, give him this gadget that makes turning on that baby so easy. This electric lighter can ignite charcoal, pellets, wood, and more in just a few seconds, removing the chemical taste of the lighter fluid that can permeate your food.

My Dad Is Amazing (A Hello! Lucky Book) ($ 7.99; barnesandnoble.com)

My dad is awesome (A lucky book!)

For a parent with a little one, this cute book is the perfect gift to keep them warm and confused inside. It is full of colorful images and follows a mythical yeti to show how good parents are.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Silver ($ 24.99, originally $ 29.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Sandwich Maker, Silver

Dad probably doesn't like wasting time, especially in the morning when he's groggy. If that's the case, check out this all-in-one breakfast sandwich maker that can whip up a sausage, egg, and cheese in just five minutes.

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Pack (from $ 219; brooklinen.com)

Hardcore Luxe Sheet Pack

Help your father get a good night's sleep on Father's Day with this luxurious Brooklinen sheet pack. And if you're looking for more options, take a look at other worthwhile luxury linens.

Personalized Cutting Board Gift for Dad (Starting at $ 29.99; amazon.com)

Personalized cutting board gift for dad

If Dad likes to cook, he will love this personalized cutting board engraved with customizable messages. Plus, it's made of ¾-inch thick wood, so you know it's made to last. Choose from cherry, walnut, or maple.

Men's Wicked Good Loafers ($ 79; llbean.com)

Wicked Good men's loafers

These house slippers live up to their name. Ridiculously comfortable, they're packed with a contoured memory foam sock so Daddy's feet can rest. Its durable outsole means you can even use them for short trips to the mailbox or longer trips to the store, we won't say.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L ($ 139; backcountry.com)

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L

This super heavy duty bag is made with recycled polyester ripstop fabric and a highly water repellent finish. Perfect for dad's next getaway in the woods or to hit the gym, as long as they get back in the mix.

The Original Comfortable Oversized Microfiber and Sherpa Portable Blanket ($ 39.99, originally $ 44.99; amazon.com)

The comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa portable blanket

For family movie nights or soccer Sundays, nothing can make Dad feel more cozy than this incredibly soft portable blanket. Trust us, once you put it on, you'll never want to take it off.

The Tushy Classic Bidet ($ 89, originally $ 109; hellotushy.com)

The classic Tushy bidet

If your father likes to do projects around the house, installing this simple bidet is an easy job that produces life-changing results – no more toilet paper! We tried the Tushy bidet ourselves and we loved it.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Speaker ($ 149.99; ultimateears.com)

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker

This speaker is one of our favorites. It is durable, has 360 degree sound, and can play your songs like no other. Best of all, it doesn't break the bank. Did we mention that it is also waterproof, dustproof and drop proof? Is.

Grafomap (starting at $ 49; grafomap.com)

Grafomap

Grafomap is a charming and heartfelt gift that turns any location into a personalized work of art. Mark the most memorable places in your father's life with this beautiful map.

"101 so bad, they're good dad jokes" ($ 5.99; amazon.com)

101 Too bad, they're good dad jokes

In case inspiration doesn't hit, with this clever book your dad can have 101 of the cutest jokes at his disposal.

Beer Cap States ($ 35; uncommongoods.com)

Beer Cap States

If Dad has a collection of bottle caps this is a beautiful and creative way to keep track of all hissing caps while showing state pride. And if he doesn't have a collection of bottle caps this will surely inspire him to start one.

Baby Yoda Best Dad mug ($ 20; etsy.com)

Baby Yoda Best Dad Mug

A simple gift, this mug is. He is incredibly cute and shows how much you love him, and how much he loves Baby Yoda.

Photo Gallery Puzzle ($ 53.98, originally $ 59.98; shutterfly.com)

Puzzle photo gallery

Turn any photo of you and your father into a fun puzzle with this personalized 520 pieces. Do a great pose together, or surprise him with a sentimental photo.

Custom Map Coaster Set (from $ 65; uncommongoods.com)

Set of custom map coasters

Whether Dad likes to travel or misses his hometown, these mountains of custom maps make it easy to remember the places he loves.

Ocean Sand Art ($ 60; uncommongoods.com)

Ocean sand art

For the father who needs a little more zen in his life, this ocean sand desktop art will give him a chance to relax.

Callaway Supersoft Magna Yellow Golf Balls (from $ 19.99; callawaygolf.com)

Callaway Supersoft Magna Yellow Golf Balls

While it's not a high-priced golf item like a new bag or clubs, if your dad loves golf, he'll appreciate these top-notch golf balls. If you're looking for more golf-inspired ideas, check out this story about the best golf gear, according to experts.

Atlas Coffee Club subscriptions (from $ 55, originally $ 60; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Atlas Coffee Club Subscriptions

For any coffee head on your list, this Atlas subscription gives you a chance to sample exotic beans from around the world. We reviewed Atlas and we loved it, but if it doesn't sound like the right one for your pops, check out our review of various coffee subscription services.

Braun Men's Electric Knife ($ 129.94; amazon.com)

Braun Men's 7 Series Electric Razor

If Daddy's quarantine beard is coming throughout Santa Claus, maybe it's time to shave. This Braun electric shaver can give you a nice clean cut. Furthermore, it is 100% waterproof.

Brew Fest 5 oz. Glass Beer Tasting Set ($ 71.99, originally $ 87.99; wayfair.com)

Brew Fest 5 oz. Glass beer tasting set

For the beer-loving dad, this tasting set comes with two popsicles, six glasses, and a vintage bottle opener. Even if you can't go to a brewery for a custom flight, you can now get one at home.

Cuisinart Griddler – GR-4N Stainless Steel ($ 78.97; amazon.com)

Cuisinart Griddler – GR-4N Stainless Steel

For the grillmaster parent who just doesn't have the space, this compact griddler lets you keep shooting the barbie for small-scale grilling. You can easily switch between a pancake griddle in the morning and a burger grill in the evening.

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Polo 2.0 ($ 98; lululemon.com)

LuluLemon Metal Vent Tech 2.0 Polo

This sophisticated polo is perfect for any occasion, be it a day in the field or working from home. Also, its nylon and spandex mix makes it super comfortable.

Box of Rastelli Faroe Islands Salmon Fillets ($ 59; rastellis.com)

Box of salmon fillets from the Faroe Islands of Rastelli

If you love to eat fish, these Rastelli salmon steaks are a perfect gift. We reviewed the meat delivery service and fell in love with their salmon, among other offers, which comes frozen and is left on your doorstep.

OluKai Kahu Pahana Sneakers ($ 130; nordstrom.com)

OluKai Kahu Pahana Shoe

He may not say much, but you know Dad likes to look good. These stylish sneakers mark the line between stylish and casual, and come in two classic colors: black and brown.

Herschel Novel Duffle Bag ($ 84.94; amazon.com)

Herschel Novel Duffel

With a classic design, this Herschel duffel bag is perfect for any weekend trip (once you take weekend trips again), or it can be a stylish and durable gym bag.

Paint Your Life (from $ 179; paintyourlife.com)

Paint your life



Paint Your Life can connect you with real artists from around the world, who will turn any photograph of your father, or a family group, a house, or a beloved pet, into a hand-painted masterpiece.

Carhartt Quick Duck Cryder Foreman Jacket (from $ 89.99; carhartt.com)

Carhartt Quick Duck Cryder Foreman Jacket

This ultra-durable jacket is a great outer layer for the days you work outside. Made of cotton, polyester and Carhartt's famous Quick Duck Canvas, it is durable, made to last, and available in two colors.

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Meat Thermometer ($ 56.99, originally $ 59.99; amazon.com)

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Meat Thermometer

Daddy will spend the whole summer playing with different cuts of meat on the grill and in the oven to discover what its The ideal internal temperature is for everyone with this digital wireless thermometer. Travel up to 300 feet away from what's cooking and still know its temperature, up to 716 ° F.

Salem High Drape Performance Shorts ($ 98; nordstrom.com)

Salem High Drape Performance Shorts

These shorts have been touted as the "Best Golf Shorts" and "Best Shorts I've Ever Had" by just a couple of the many critics who have given them five stars. If Dad is looking for the shorts, he will want to buy them in multiples of all colors, these are probably them.

Etched Marathon pint glass ($ 18; uncommongoods.com)

Engraved marathon pint glass

If Dad is a runner, he will love these glasses painted with marathon routes in famous cities like Boston, New York and San Francisco.

GlobeIn subscription ($ 114 for three months; globein.com)

GlobeIn subscription

GlobeIn ships boxes of craft, fair trade and craft products every month. Items vary widely, and you can get everything from craft mugs to hats and chocolate from around the world.

Emilio Chukka Boot ($ 150; nisolo.com)

Emilio Chukka boot

This beautiful and traditional chukka boot from the certified B Corporation Nisolo has a leather sole and matches almost any outfit.

Nautica Men’s Soft Woven Pajama Pant (from $ 23.40; amazon.com)

Nautica Men's Soft Woven Pajama Pants

For dads who get more rest than ever at home, these pajama pants are incredibly comfortable, thanks to their 100% cotton fabric, built-in pockets and elastic waistband.

StoryWorth ($ 89, originally $ 99; storyworth.com)

StoryWorth

If Dad is the sentimental type, Storyworth is a heartfelt service that asks questions by email every week and, at the end of a year, offers a superbly bound book that captures all those memories.

Prana Heiro Short ($ 69; prana.com)

Prana Heiro Short

We love these Prana performance shorts because of their soft material. They're perfect for a day off on the couch, a trip to the grocery store, or a home workout routine.

12 Ounce Rambler Drywall Can Insulator ($ 24.99; yeti.com)

12 Ounce Rambler Gypsum Cans Insulator

These Yeti insulators can keep any can of soda, beer, or anything else cold for hours. Or you can go for a tall boy isolate or a stackable beer glass, if that's more of Dad's speed.

Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet ($ 22.99; target.com)

Lodge 12 Inch Cast Iron Skillet

If Dad wants to improve his cooking set, he might start relying on a quality cast iron skillet. This Lodge is super durable and inexpensive.

Healthy Human Curve Water Bottle ($ 24.99; amazon.com)

Human curve healthy water bottle

Rated our best overall water bottle after extensive testing, the Healthy Human Curve is an incredibly durable bottle that can keep your drinks ice cold for hours on end.

JBL Live 650BTNC ($ 199.95; jbl.com)

JBL Live 650BTNC

These headphones were our pick for the best value in our search for the best over-the-ear headphones. What really attracted us was a price under $ 200, much cheaper than other high-performance headphones we tested, but they beat us with their solid sound quality.

Coleman 54-Quart Cooler (from $ 80.21; amazon.com)

Coleman 54-Quart Cooler

BBQ season is upon us, and no matter where you turn it on, whether it's on the recently reopened beach or right out in the backyard, a refrigerator is a must-have to keep things cool. This Coleman classic is constructed of stainless steel, so it will last for years.

Sony Bluetooth Stereo Turntable ($ 198; amazon.com)

Sony Bluetooth stereo turntable

This minimalist turntable is the perfect gift for a parent who wants to spin LP without all the hassle of cables. It can be easily connected to any Bluetooth speaker or pair of headphones for easy listening.

Nintendo Switch Lite ($ 199.99; gamestop.com)

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch has been a hot product, with so many people trapped at home playing video games. While the main console is sold out everywhere, the Nintendo Switch Lite is still in stock, so Dad can enjoy the fun.

Cotton and Cashmere Hoodie ($ 150; naadam.co)

Cotton Cashmere Sweatshirt

Upgrade dad's wardrobe at home with this cozy cashmere jumper from Naadam. Made from a blend of cotton and cashmere, it is incredibly soft.

Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder ($ 149.99; amazon.com)

Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder

If you want to help Daddy renovate his coffee set, this Bodum Strawberry Grinder brings coffee to the coffee shop directly to your home. We liked it so much that we named it our best value coffee grinder in our recent review of the best on the market.

The North Face Men's Campshire Hoodie ($ 149; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Men's Campshire Hoodie

Whether dad craves the woods or just lounging on the couch, this hoodie from The North Face is perfectly luxurious and soft.

ENO SingleNest Hammock ($ 49.95; llbean.com)

ENO SingleNest Hammock

If you are looking for something fun to give away, this hammock will allow you to lift your feet in a whole new way. Made of high tenacity nylon, it is durable and has a 400 pound weight capacity. (Find more top-rated hammocks here.)

Brooklinen Super-Plush Gown ($ 98; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen plush robe

If you've always wanted to rest like a king, there's no better way to feel pampered than with this ultra-soft robe.

