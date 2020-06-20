56% of wild animals in Vietnam restaurants have coronaviruses.

A new report found an alarmingly high rate of coronavirus in wildlife about to be served in restaurants in Vietnam.

While the country seeks to stop importing endangered animals to eat, it has not yet done so, and there are still "wildlife restaurants" that have rats, bats, civet cats, snakes, bears, monkeys, and pangolins on the menu.

In a study appearing in the preprinted journal bioRxiv, researchers found that 56 percent of wild rats were infected with a coronavirus when they were ready to be served in restaurants, twice as many when the animals were first captured.

Coronavirus detection rates in rodent populations sampled in their "natural" habitat were around 0 to 2 percent, jumping to 21 percent by the time they had been caught by traffickers. Due to confinement conditions, when the animals reached "wet" markets, they had a 32 percent contamination rate before increasing further in restaurants, where they are killed and immediately served to diners.

The study was carried out by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), the Department of Animal Health of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam, the National University of Agriculture of Vietnam, EcoHealth Alliance and One Health Institute of the University of California, Davis

COVID-19 is a coronavirus, just like SARS and the flu. Many coronaviruses are believed to incubate in animals before "jumping into humans," as may have been the case with the latest global pandemic.

The report's authors blame stress, confinement, shedding, and poor nutrition as contributing factors that result in increased rates of coronavirus in animals taken from the wild to human restaurants.

According to the study, “The researchers collected samples from 70 sites in Vietnam and detected six distinct taxonomic units of known coronaviruses. There is no current evidence to suggest that these particular viruses were a threat to human health, but the laboratory techniques used in the study can be used to detect emerging or unknown viruses in humans, wildlife, and livestock in the future.

Sarah Olson, associate director of the WCS Health Program who co-wrote the study, told The Post that she was surprised by the results.

“I was hoping that maybe 10 percent (of the animals found in restaurants were sick). But seeing more than 50 percent is shocking, "said Olson.

"Our study shows how common viruses can be amplified to a possible contagion to people," he added. “This problem is more than just wet markets, it is all that leads to them. We need to protect local subsistence hunting but stop main trade for urban markets. We can decrease the risk of a global pandemic by doing so. ”

Peter Knights, CEO of WildAid, a conservation organization working to end illegal poaching and consumption of wild animals, agrees. He told The Post in May: "Sixty percent of infectious diseases originate from animals and are transferred to humans … and the risks increase with deforestation and climate change. When someone … builds roads to nature, we come into contact with species that we shouldn't. Humans then take these animals to big cities and sell them in live markets, where the risks increase when you stress these animals or mix these species. "

Olson also warned: "We are repeating the same mistakes of the past if we do not carefully analyze human behavior that violates natural boundaries. (Eating these animals in cities) is not natural. It is a luxury and not a necessity."

If this exchange doesn't stop, "in the worst case, we would be … on our way to see another one of these outbreaks," he said.

Some scientists believe that the COVID-19 pandemic started in a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, possibly leaping from humans through bats or perhaps pangolins, the world's most trafficked animal.

“The way these jumps between species occurred is by mixing species that would not mix in nature. They transmit diseases in close contact and under stress, ”said Knights, who started a petition calling for an end to wildlife poaching. “The wildlife trade is associated with disease. SARS (allegedly) came from bats via civet cats, HIV was (allegedly) transferred to humans through the bushmeat and chimpanzee trade in wild animals, and COVID-19 is now believed to come from bats, possibly transferred through pangolins. "

And although China and Vietnam have promised to do better, viruses are still lurking.

On Thursday, it was announced that the meat and seafood trade sections of the Beijing wholesale food market were "severely contaminated with the new coronavirus," according to Reuters.

This comes immediately after scientists' previous claims that an apocalyptic bird flu could wipe out half of humanity, as environmentalists warned of more deadly pandemics if humans continue to destroy the environment.