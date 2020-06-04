6 Atlanta Police Officers Charged With Incidents After Test

All six have been released with signing bonuses, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

In a video recording of the incident, officers are seen breaking the windows of a vehicle, removing a woman from the car and testing a man.

The two victims have been identified as students at Spelman and Morehouse, two historically black universities. They had just attended one of the many protests of police violence against black citizens taking place across the country.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields expressed concern about the charges in an internal memo and indicated that she had not expected them.

The criminal charges "were never part of any discussion I had with the mayor or his administration," Shields wrote in the memo provided to CNN by the department. Shields said he heard about them from "a co-worker."

"I called the DA and expressed my concern, both about the suitability and timing of any charges," Shields wrote.

"The officers were fired because I felt that was what had to happen," Shields wrote. "This does not mean that I sit quietly for a moment and watch our tsunami-swept employees from political disputes during an election year."

The regional director of the police union expressed concern about the speed with which the officers were dismissed and charged.

"We definitely believe these are premature charges," Vince Champion, Southeast Regional Director, International Brotherhood of Police Officers, said in a statement to CNN.

"We are asking the same thing that we ask, that everyone ask for citizens," Champion said. "They have their time to conduct investigations. They were not given due process."

The charges against officers announced Tuesday by District Attorney Paul Howard include Messiah Young's aggravated assault, Taniyah Pilgrim's aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal property damage.

Two of the six officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, were fired Sunday by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

"As we watched today's video, it was immediately clear to the young woman that this strength was excessive," Bottoms said Sunday. "It was also very clear that the officer testing the young man should also be fired."

In a police report, one of the officers said he used his Taser because he was not sure if Pilgrim or Young were armed.

"I heard officers say weapon two or three times," the officer wrote. "Not being able to see the passenger's hands and as it was in my immediate view, I deployed my city-issued Taser to calm the situation."

& # 39; I thought I could be killed & # 39;

Pilgrim, 20, said she and Young were traveling home from the protests when the incident occurred.

"I thought she might be killed," she told Alisyn Camerota on CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday.

"Nothing really warranted it … After realizing that none of this really had a reason, I was just thinking, OK, this is the end."

Young's wrist is injured and has about 20 stitches on his forearm along with bruising on all of his ribs, he said.

In his memo, the police chief said that he spent about four hours watching all available videos of the incident.

"The more I looked and listened the more, it was evident that we were wrong," Shields wrote.

"We gave conflicting instructions; we did not allow the driver or passenger to have an opportunity to respond; we created chaos and escalated a low-level encounter in a space where we introduced violence."