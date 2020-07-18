6 common technological myths and disbeliefs debunked

Once we believed that Mac would never have a virus, closing applications would save battery life and private mode was really private.

For the record, switching to incognito in your browser probably won't do what you think. Tap or click for six practical reasons to use it, from keeping your auto-fill quest clean to buying without ruining the surprise.

And I'm sorry to tell you, but as a Windows PC, your Mac is at risk. Tap or click to get five free downloads that will keep your Mac or PC safe. This recommendation is one that you cannot ignore.

Call me your digital myth of life with six misconceptions that you can stop believing.

1. It cannot be tracked if your GPS is off

Even if you disable location tracking on your phone, it can still be tracked. Smartphones are continuously registered with cell phone towers. With these data, you can easily calculate the proximity of your phone.

But in the words of those late-night TV commercials, "Wait, there's more!"

A few years ago, researchers at Princeton University released an app called PinMe. They proved that the location of a phone could be determined just by using the sensors of a phone. The app collected details of the phone's gyroscope compass, phone barometer air pressure and speed readings along with the direction of travel from the phone's accelerometer. No additional technology was needed to see the precise location of the phone on a map.

To avoid tracking, turn off the phone. If that's not realistic, tap or click here to see the internal settings to limit tracking.

2. Let your phone's battery drop to zero before recharging

Years ago, nickel-cadmium batteries suffered from the dreaded memory effect. The batteries would recall previous cycles and would not fully recharge. So the modus operandi was to make sure the battery ran out to zero before recharging it.

That is no longer the case with today's lithium ion batteries. These batteries degrade over time. A full charge you have on your smartphone now doesn't last as long as when your phone was new.

You can check the battery of your iPhone. Go Settings> Battery> Battery status.

Unfortunately, you can't monitor battery status the same way on Android 10. To see other battery stats, including usage, go to Settings> Battery. Touch the three-dot menu to view battery usage.

You can track battery life with a third-party app, like AccuBattery.

Is your phone always empty? Tap or click to see a trick to see what's draining your Android battery. For your iPhone users, tap or click here to breathe new life into your phone.

3. Facebook listens to your conversations

Here's a creepy scene that gets reported more and more: Right after a private, personal conversation, an online ad pops up on your computer or smartphone for what you were discussing. Just a coincidence?

From a technical point of view, Facebook and many other applications can have full access to your smartphone's microphone, even if the application is not running. So yes, spying can be done easily. But Big Tech companies, especially Facebook, deny that they have.

If you use an iPhone, go to Settings> Facebook> Settings in the submenu. Slide the microphone switch to the left to change it from green to white. That turns it off.

Alternatively, go to Settings> Privacy> Microphone then search Facebook. Note that you can also turn the microphone on and off for other applications.

On Android, open Settings> Applications> Application manager. Search for Facebook and tap App Permissions, then turn off the microphone

4. Alexa records everything you say

Smart assistants built into smart speakers give you the weather, show the latest headlines, and give you a '90s playlist anytime. But none of this is possible without first speaking the magic word of awakening like "Hello Alexa", "Hello Siri" and "OK Google".

The problem is that these smart assistants are easily confused. Alexa wakes up when she hears "unacceptable", "a letter" or "choice". Say "Hello Jerry" or "a city" and Siri is ready for your commands. Try not to say OK when there is a Google smart speaker in the room. "OK, who's reading" or "OK ​​cool" wakes him up. For anyone using Microsoft's Cortana, reply "Montana".

Smart speakers record what you say after the trigger words. Big Tech says they only use the recordings to make their devices more accurate. You can regain your privacy. You can review and delete your recordings.

Do you want to be surprised? Touch or click here to see the steps to listen to and delete your recordings.

5. Smart thermostats save you a lot of money

Smart thermostats learn your schedule and adjust accordingly. These thermostats know how often you adjust it, the outside temperature, how long it takes the room to reach a certain temperature, and whether you're outside or at home. Along with its smart assistant, you can raise or lower the temperature with your voice.

Somehow, the 25% number has been associated with the amount of money you could save on your heating and cooling bills. You will save money but not as much.

The best-selling Nest thermostat claims to save 10% to 12% on heating and 15% on cooling. They calculate an average savings of $ 131 to $ 145 a year based on typical energy costs.

But there may be more money if you add more smart devices to your home. Zillow reports that smart homes sell for nearly 23% more than comparable properties in the same ZIP code.

If you are buying or selling a home equipped with smart devices, you need to take a few steps to secure all of that technology. Touch or click here for instructions.

6. More bars = better service

Having trouble keeping a cell phone call connected. You check your phone and you see many bars. What's going on here? Why do you keep having problems? It's because those little bars of signal strength don't necessarily mean what you think they do.

Signal bars are meant to indicate how strong the connection is between your phone and cell tower, but no industry standard dictates how those bars are calculated. It is up to the manufacturer of the phone to decide how to handle it. That means that two different phones connected from the same location to the same tower can display different bar numbers. There may also be variations in the signal depending on the operator you are using and your choice of network technology.

Let's go back to that original problem. Your phone has many bars, but you still cannot maintain a connection. This underlying problem could be network congestion, which can occur in urban areas and during major events when many people try to use the network at the same time. While the number of bars is usually a good indicator of the signal, it is not foolproof. If you really want to receive clearer calls and boost your phone signal, tap or click here for simple tricks including a working booster antenna.

