Tom Welling is an American actor, producer, and director who gained fame as Clark Kent in the popular television series Smallville. He was born on April 26, 1977, in New York, and here are ten interesting facts about his life and career.

Early Life Tom Welling was born in Putnam Valley, New York, and grew up on a farm in Michigan. He was raised by his mother and grandparents, as his parents divorced when he was young. His best movie was green Lantern. Modeling Career Before pursuing acting, Tom Welling worked as a model in New York. A talent scout discovered him at a construction site in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Smallville Tom Welling’s breakthrough role came in 2001 when he was cast as Clark Kent in Smallville. The show followed Clark’s teenage years before he became Superman, and it ran for ten seasons. Superman Suit Tom Welling never wore the classic Superman suit in Smallville, and it was only in the series finale he donned a costume similar to the one worn by Christopher Reeve. Directorial Debut Tom Welling made his directorial debut in season six of Smallville. He directed the episode “Fragile,” which was critically acclaimed and marked the beginning of his career as a director. Production Company In 2011, Tom Welling formed a production company called Tom Welling Productions. The company has produced several films, including The Choice and The Profane Exhibit.