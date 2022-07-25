Working from home is becoming a more common way of life. With the rise of the gig economy, it’s easier to earn a living without leaving your house. You can even make money while traveling!

Technology has opened up many opportunities for working from home. You can use your computer to earn extra money, manage your finances and even run a business, all from the comfort of your home.

Here are six ways to work from home using technology:

Work as a Freelancer

Freelancing is one of the most popular ways to work remotely. You can find freelance jobs online through websites like Upwork or Fiverr. You can take on freelance work in your evenings and weekends if you already have a job.

Freelance writers are hired by companies or individuals for specific projects such as writing content for websites or blogs, writing press releases or articles and editing works written by others. Writing experience is required and may vary depending on the project type.

Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is the process of selling someone else’s product or service and receiving a small commission. You can do this in many ways, someone just needs to click your link and if they make a purchase – you make money. It can be done in all industries from travel to online casinos.

The best options are comparison sites, like checking phone contract prices or the best welcome bonuses at casinos. For the latter, there are sites that focus on a geographical location such as New Zealand. Platforms help Kiwis with top-notch reviews and players can enjoy the latest casino bonuses. Advice is even offered on how to get started, and how the casinos are picked.

Nonetheless, you don’t have to set up a website, you are able to do affiliate marketing via emails, or even social media. You just need to build an audience and decide what product/service you want to sell. From there, you will be given a unique link, and you place it in your bio section or when you message others.

Start a Blog or Website

Another excellent way to earn money from home is by blogging – especially if you have something unique or exciting to say. Starting an informational website about something you’re passionate about, such as gardening tips for beginners or making money online, could also be a good idea.

The key here is that there needs to be enough demand for your content so that advertisers will pay you for displaying ads on your site.

Sell Your Stuff Online

If you have something to sell, whether a physical product or an idea, it’s never been easier to reach an online audience. Sites like Etsy and eBay make it easy for sellers to market their products without setting up their storefronts.

If you have something to sell and some basic computer skills, this may be the best way to start working from home using technology. With this kind of online work, you can also earn cash on your phone from the comfort of your home.

Telecommuting

It is when you work from home using a computer, phone or other device and connect to your employer’s network or systems remotely (via the internet). Some companies even have employees who live in different cities or states but telecommute because it saves them money on office space and other expenses.

If you feel isolated working at home, try telecommuting occasionally. It will allow you to work with others in person and increase your chances of making lasting connections with coworkers outside the office. Telecommuting requires seamless collaboration tools like Google Hangouts or Skype so everyone can see what everyone else is doing at any given time.

Online Shopping Assistant

Working as an online shopping assistant means helping customers shop online through sites like Amazon and eBay. You might be asked to help them find products or answer questions about shipping costs.

You’ll need access to a computer and a reliable internet connection, but this option could be a great way to make some extra cash while working from home. The position involves finding items on Amazon or other websites and ensuring they’re available at the right price before sending an order request.