6 members of the military family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide

Police discovered two adults and four children died in an SUV in the garage of the home, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a press conference Thursday night. The family has not been identified, but McManus said the adults, one man and one woman, were between 30 and 30 years old. The children ranged in age from 11 months to 4 years.
The incident does not appear to be an accident, the police chief said. It appeared to be suicide, McManus said, and the cause of death "appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning."
Officers arrived at the home Thursday morning to conduct a wellness check at the request of the man's workplace. Officials said he had not registered to work as he normally would, since he worked from home.
When police opened the front door, they smelled noxious fumes, McManus said, and left.
McManus told reporters earlier that day that officers also found a "cryptic" note with "military lingo" on the front door. According to McManus, the note, once interpreted, said that there were "bodies or people inside," and warned, "Do not enter."
Police, concerned that the house was "trapped by explosives," searched the residence with a robot to make sure it was secure. The neighborhood was also evacuated as officers combed the scene.
Police were finally able to enter the garage, where they found the dead family along with two cats in a basket in the front seat.
"There are no words to describe that," said McManus.
The police chief said the family was connected to the army, but did not say which branch. Neighbors told police they never saw a family member, who had just moved to the area in January.