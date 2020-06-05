6 members of the military family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide

Police discovered two adults and four children died in an SUV in the garage of the home, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a press conference Thursday night. The family has not been identified, but McManus said the adults, one man and one woman, were between 30 and 30 years old. The children ranged in age from 11 months to 4 years.

The incident does not appear to be an accident, the police chief said. It appeared to be suicide, McManus said, and the cause of death "appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning."

Officers arrived at the home Thursday morning to conduct a wellness check at the request of the man's workplace. Officials said he had not registered to work as he normally would, since he worked from home.

When police opened the front door, they smelled noxious fumes, McManus said, and left.