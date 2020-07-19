6 practical reasons to use incognito mode in your browser

If you surf the web in incognito mode, everything you do is private, right? In a word, no.

Your Internet service provider, for example, can still see your activity. This misconception has even turned into a legal battle. A proposed class action lawsuit accuses Google of tracking users while in incognito mode, among other things.

If incognito mode is not really private, why use it? I have some practical uses that you will want to try.

What does incognito mode do?

Although incognito mode, in any browser, provides more privacy than if you are not using it, it does not meet the expectations that many have. So what exactly does it mean to use incognito mode?

When you browse the web incognito, your browser does not save your browsing history, cookies, site data or information that you enter in the forms. However, it maintains the downloaded files or bookmarks created during the session. Not to mention the fact that your IP address and your computer data are still vulnerable to hackers.

Your Internet service provider can still see your activity, just like a school or employer that provides you with Internet or computer access.

When using incognito mode it's a good idea

Now, you don't have true anonymity in incognito mode, but that doesn't mean it's not worth using. Here are some of my favorites.

1. Sign in to multiple email accounts

It is difficult when you want to check your personal inbox, but you are connected to another account. Instead of using separate browsers or logging in and out of your accounts, use incognito mode.

Usually, try logging in to your work email using your browser, then open an incognito window for your personal account.

2. Buy gifts

Whenever you buy a gift online, whether it's for a birthday, anniversary, or Christmas, you want it to be a surprise. Targeted ads can ruin those special moments.

When you buy online, your browser controls everything you are looking for. Later, you'll see pop-up ads on other sites trying to get you to come back to make the purchase, even if you've already purchased the item.

Those ads won't just show up for you. If the person you're buying the gift for uses their computer, tablet, or smartphone, they will see the same ads. Of course, this will tell them what you are doing. That will not happen if you buy in incognito mode.

3. Avoid autocomplete suggestions in the future

Have you ever needed to find instructions for a DIY project on a site like YouTube? The platform is great for learning how to do pretty much anything these days. Do you need to know how to replace your car battery? Don't worry, there are tons of YouTube videos that will give you step-by-step details on how to do it.

But the need to change your car battery only appears once every few years. You don't want suggestions of how to change your car battery every time you visit YouTube or any other site.

You can avoid these annoying suggestions by searching in incognito mode. When your battery runs out in three years, you can do another instruction hunt without being bombarded with suggestions.

4. Travel reservation

Some travel companies keep track of what you have recently searched for and will increase prices the next time you visit the site. If you use incognito mode, you don't have to worry about price increases.

Nor is it just the travel industry that does this. Many online shopping sites know when you are harassing an item and could increase the price if you leave and come back later to buy it. Do not leave it to chance.

5. Coming out of your bubble

Chances are, you've spent a lot more time watching TV shows or listening to music in the past few months than usual.

YouTube offers you suggestions on what to watch next based on your viewing history. If you want to get out of your comfort zone, try searching for new videos in incognito mode. That way, you gain a new perspective on entertainment that is not based on your past. You can do the same with your Google searches.

6. See a site as a stranger

Do you have your own website and want to see what new visitors look like? You can check it in incognito mode for a new perspective.

There are many reasons to use incognito mode, although it may not be as private as you expected. Take advantage of these ideas and you'll never have to worry about ruining the surprise of a special anniversary gift again.

