6 Reasons The Beauty And The Beast Live Action Is The Best (& 4 Reasons It’s The Original)

Classic Disney movies are some of the most beloved movies of all time. As such, fans were hesitant when they learned that Disney would remake many of its original animations as live-action movies. While many of these live-action remakes have been widely criticized, there are some positives in these new movies.

The most successful live-action remake is clearly Beauty and the Beast. While many of the live-action remakes have been criticized for feeling cheap knockoffs, this movie had its own identity. There was something new to add to this story and fans were excited to hear it. It also helps that the characters in Beauty and the Beast they are based on our world, which means that many fans can identify with Belle and they can identify a Gaston in their life. Take a look at these 6 reasons why the live action movie was better than the original, and these 4 reasons why the original will always be the best.

10 Live action: steal the rose

In the original fairy tale Beauty and the Beast Written by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve in 1740, Maurice is captured by the Beast when he attempts to pick up a rose from the Beast's garden to bring home to Belle. In the original Disney movie, this was pushed aside and the Beast arrested Maurice simply for invading his castle.

In the live-action remake, Maurice's theft returns to history. While this will thrill lovers of the original fairy tale, this decision also adds complexity to the Beast's capture of Maurice. Of course, this is still a huge overreaction on the part of the Beast, but given his sensitive relationship to roses, his motivations are easier to understand.

9 9 Original: Eccentric Maurice

Belle's eccentric but brilliant father Maurice added a lot of joy to the original film. Fans expected similar energy from this character in the remake. Unfortunately, this Maurice was much tamer and more controlled. While he was still brilliant, the quirk he had partnered with was gone, leaving fans missing the Maurice they had come to love.

8 Live action: back story

In the original movie, not much is known about what happened to Belle's mother, and nothing is known about the Beast's past. The remake does a great job of providing more depth for these characters by creating a backstory for both of them.

Fans get a chance to see the prince become a troubled boy after his mother passed away, leaving him to be raised by his cruel father. This is significant since it shows that the prince is transformed by following a pattern of behavior, not a choice in a circumstance. Belle becomes a curious woman about her mother, and Maurice's inability to speak up about what happened adds depth to both characters. When Belle travels back in time with Beast, the two are united by the loss of their mothers.

7 7 Original: servants of the castle

Fans were excited about the casting at Beauty and the Beast with big names like Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen portraying the servants of the castle. Unfortunately, many of these characters fell short compared to their original forms.

Although Lumière and Cogworth played well, they were not compared to the playful energy that existed between the characters in the first film. And no one can replace Angela Lansbury's impeccable performance like Mrs. Potts.

6 6 Live-Action: new songs

Three new songs were added to the live-action film, "Days in the Sun", "How Does a Moment Last Forever" and "Evermore". These songs were written by Alan Menken and Tim Rice. Having the original songwriter on board helped these songs seamlessly integrate with older songs.

While they added to the backstory, they also accomplished things that Menken had wanted but couldn't get to work in the original animation, like giving the Beast a powerful ballad.

5 5 Live-Action: Gaston and LeFou

One of the best things about the live-action remake is the relationship between Gaston and LeFou. Luke Evans and Josh Gad face off perfectly, adding new levels to their relationship. LeFou looked like nothing more than a stupid minion in the original movie. In the new version, he is a character with his own identity and his relationship with Gaston seems more genuine.

4 4 Live-Action: Consequences for passing time

In the original movie, the fall of the pink pedals seemed random. While time was clearly running out, everything else remained the same. A clever change in the remake was giving more importance to the passage of time.

When the rose petals fell, the castle and its inhabitants were affected. With each petal dropped, the castle began to crumble and the characters slowly transformed, becoming less like their human beings and more like intimate objects.

3 Original: animation

While the CGI in live action is impressive in its own way, there is something special about the original animation. With this style of animation becoming a thing of the past, it is even easier to appreciate this dying art form. The amount of detailed work required to complete this film is staggering. And fans can't help but be amazed at the talent of the original animators.

2 Live-Action: Modern Belle

Belle was always a strong and progressive character. But what seemed progressive at the 1991 film release doesn't hold up today. To make Belle current and relevant, her character was modernized. There are specific examples of his intelligence beyond his love of books. She shows herself as an innovator and leader, just like her father.

While Belle teaches a girl to read in the live-action remake, her reading to the Beast is removed from the remake. Instead, Beast is already an avid reader and the two are brought together by this connection. This is another subtle way that Belle received more agency, as she shared a connection with the Beast about her similar interests and intellects rather than their relationship being based primarily on her care for the Beast.

one Original: Be our guest

The original scene "Be Our Guest" is one of the most memorable scenes in film history. The bright and contrasting colors made the images in this scene stand out in the memories of many. The joy between Cogsworth and Lumiere in this scene is funny, leaving fans with a big smile on their faces. Belle's reaction to the show is regularly displayed and her enthusiasm is palpable. The film also draws information from classic Hollywood music movies and stage shows as the characters dance on towers, perform synchronized swimming in a soap bowl, and kick in.

There was no way that the CGI version of this scene would be able to compare to this iconic scene. The muted color palette along with other CGI challenges made it impossible to match the energy of the original scene.

