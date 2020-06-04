6 Reasons Why Search For Spock Isn’t As Bad As People Say It Is (& 4 Reasons It Is)

Neither truly considered the best or worst in the franchise, Search for Spock is often combined with bad Star Trek movies. But should it be?

For a long time, the general rule imposed by Star Trek Movie fans are that even movies are the best, while odd movies are the worst. This is a maxim that can challenge on numerous levels, but the most notable flaw in its logic is that it leaves a series of underrated movies grouped with the franchise's lowest points and, considering how long Star Trek has survived as a movie franchise, begs the question "are they really as bad as people say they are?"

One of the most defended odd numbered films is the third installment in the film franchise, The Search for Spock, which continued the story after the height of Khan's Wrath. Let's take a look at the film's best and worst qualities to see if it deserves its reputation or not.

10 It is: visual imperfections

The first port of call, when discussing Search Spock and its flaws are almost always the visual rough edges, particularly the unfinished-looking effects.

There are a number of brief but confusing moments caused by editing along with older practical effects in the final cut of the film, which still endure to this day. But it's the early digital effects that receive most of the criticism even though some of them really do age quite well.

9 9 It is not: a great villain

Christopher Lloyd's turn as Klingon Commander Kruge not only provided the films with one of his best villains, which is somewhat considering how universally praised Ricardo Montalban's performance as Khan was from the previous film, but also defined the characteristics of Klingon for a long time.

Kruge is not a complex villain at all, but his simple brutality makes him downright effective within the story in a relatively short space of time and a lot of fun to watch.

8 Is: Rehashing the Genesis Plot Line

One of the slightly less welcome returns of Khan's Wrath was the fixation of the story in the plot of the Genesis device.

It seemed inevitable considering the planet Genesis is the last place Spock is seen before the movie begins, but the motivation he gives to the plot doesn't help with the Star Trek The broader film franchise problem of recycled material and plot points.

7 7 It is not: high stakes

Even by fully discounting the plot of Genesis, what's at stake Search Spock they are still astronomically high because the film is always about its main characters and their emotional attachments to each other.

Whether Spock lives or dies means a lot to Kirk, and means as much to his crew, that the audience really cares about the success of his mission as much as they do.

6 6 It is: a hasty story

Search Spock he has a tremendous amount of narrative distance to cover and he doesn't allow himself a great deal of time to tell it. This maintains an entertaining pace but results in a series of heavy plot details that feel rushed.

The death of Kirk's son, in particular, becomes a part of the film that is unsatisfactorily overlooked despite being of great importance to the main character and Kirk's confrontations with Kruge, similarly not they have a long time to become something else. memorable.

5 5 Not: character development

The actors who play them not only fully understand the characters, but also change and enrich themselves with the course of events in the story.

The investment of Khan's WrathThe central theme, from "the needs of the many who exceed the needs of the one" to "the needs of the one who surpasses everything else", tests and redefines the sense of duty that constitutes the beating heart of its main characters.

4 4 It is not: expand Star Trek

It can be difficult to put it in context now, as the overall franchise is as large and constantly expanding as it is, but Search Spock came out years before The next generation even started the series and added a lot to the scale of Star TrekThe universe of

The main designs for the still-budding universe emerged through Search Spock, from alien races to ships, costumes and locations.

3 It is: undo a perfect ending …

Khan's Wrath Not only did it have a perfect ending because it wrapped the elements of the original series story, but it also left what was left of them in a position to flourish into something completely new and unknown.

That emotion at the prospect of the future, even one that fans would never see, is the sentiment at the heart of Star Trek. So when it turned out that Khan's Wrath It wasn't going to be the final chapter in the history of the Enterprise team, after all, any changes to that ending were going to seem a little less than perfect.

2 It is not: … and it works

However, with all that immense weight on him, the end of Search Spock create a future for Star Trek. One that lasts to this day.

What the characters do is illogical, and it costs them a lot, but, in the end, it still feels good, even if the way to get there was a bit bumpy.

one It is not: the music

The music in Star Trek It's almost always wonderful to hear it, but composer James Horner's accomplishments in the first two films are just phenomenal.

While the score Search Spock may be largely expansions of what he wrote for Wrath of Khan, that does not make them less impressive or beautiful. Not to mention the original compositions that I think will last until today.

