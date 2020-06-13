6 signs that the summer trip is recovering

Demand is increasing in various industry segments as coronavirus restrictions ease in the United States. While people don't take elaborate international vacations this year, they rent shared homes, fly nationwide, and even take RVs to explore the open road.

The home and apartment rental service reported an increase in reservations for the summer. Airbnb revealed that it had more bookings in the United States between May 17 and June 3 than in the same period last year. And the momentum seems to continue: Last weekend's gross reserves (June 5-7) grew year-over-year for the first time since February.

CEO Brian Chesky said he noted that travelers prefer to stay in manageable destinations within 200 miles of their home and that clients are booking stays for a week or more due to the switch to remote work.

"Working from home is becoming work from any home," he told Bloomberg News.

airlines

Shares of major US airlines, including American airlines ( AAL ) , Delta Airlines ( DAL ) and United ( UAL ) it showed signs of life earlier this week before losing most of those gains on a market sell-off and a bearish view from an analyst who said the recent recovery is overstated.

Still, airlines are tightening their daylight saving time as demand increases. American is taking 140 planes out of the warehouse for a longer July schedule. The Fort Worth-based airline said it is flying 55% of its normal schedule in July, a huge jump from the 20% that is flying in June. The airline is seeing an increase in flights to Florida and mountain destinations in the west.

Delta said it added 100 domestic flights in June and continues to rebuild its schedule in the coming months. United is also in the process of restoring international routes.

The entire industry is also experiencing a slight revival, according to Adobe ( ADBE ) : National flight reservations have tripled between April 1 and May 31, with the southern states being the main destinations.

The analysis firm said that another sign of normality is that the flight reservation window, the time between when a flight is booked and when it is taken, is shortening to the usual range of 45 to 50 days. That suggests "travelers are beginning to feel confident that their flight and vacation requests will be honored," he said. In March and April, consumers booked flights several months in advance.

Disney

If Disney theme parks reopen, will crowds come? The company is betting that they will. Disney announced this week that Disneyland and California Adventure, its iconic theme parks in California, will reopen starting July 17.

The Disneyland reopening follows the announcement that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will begin a gradual reopening in July.

All resorts will have "better health and safety measures". The company said the theme park's capacity will be "significantly limited to meet government requirements and promote physical distance."

The 12 Disney parks in North America, Asia and Europe closed due to the outbreak on different dates this year. Shanghai Disneyland, the company's largest international park, reopened on May 11 after being closed since January 24.

Las Vegas

The reopening of the game's oasis has been met with pent-up demand. So much so that both Caesars ( CZR ) and MGM Resorts ( MGM ) Both will reopen resorts on the Strip sooner than expected.

MGM said Thursday that its Luxor, Aria and Mandalay Bay resorts will reopen for the next month, while Excalibur, Bellagio, MGM Grand and New York-New York are already open. Dates for Park MGM, Mirage, Vdara and Delano, which is part of Mandalay Bay, have yet to be announced.

Caesars said this week that it is reopening the Linq casino floor (rooms will remain closed) after a "successful reopening weekend" for Caesars Palace, Flamingo and Harrah & # 39; s. Some other properties, such as Planet Hollywood, Paris, and Rio, remain closed.

RVs

Recreational vehicle sales and rentals are booming, with demand increasing in recent weeks.

Enthusiasts say the vehicles are thriving due to concerns about social alienation. Air travel and train travel have become less attractive. With a recreational vehicle, there is no need to share the hotel elevator or the airplane bathroom, and meals can be prepared inside the vehicle.

Jon Gray, CEO of RVShare, laid off 10% of its staff in March and laid off 30% of its remaining employees. Business began to pick up in mid-April as states loosened travel restrictions, and has since brought back all laid-off workers, and sales in the past week are more than double the same period of the year. past.

A competitor, Outdoorsy, said its reserves last week have grown 300% compared to the same period last year. Parent company of Airstream, Thor Industries ( EVEN IF ) He said this week that demand for his products is "very strong."

TSA

The Transportation Security Administration said this week that inspections at US airports. USA They exceeded 400,000 on Sunday and Monday last and 500,000 on Thursday, the most number of travelers since the end of March.

Thursday's projections still fell 81% from the same day the year before, but that's a big improvement from the 90% drop in May and the 95% drop in assessments in April. Projections bottomed out at approximately 87,500 on April 14.

– CNN Business's Chris Isidore and Matt McFarland contributed to this report.