6 signs that the summer trip is recovering

"Working from home is becoming work from any home," he told Bloomberg News.
airlines
Delta said it added 100 domestic flights in June and continues to rebuild its schedule in the coming months. United is also in the process of restoring international routes.
The analysis firm said that another sign of normality is that the flight reservation window, the time between when a flight is booked and when it is taken, is shortening to the usual range of 45 to 50 days. That suggests "travelers are beginning to feel confident that their flight and vacation requests will be honored," he said. In March and April, consumers booked flights several months in advance.
Disney
The Disneyland reopening follows the announcement that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will begin a gradual reopening in July.
All resorts will have "better health and safety measures". The company said the theme park's capacity will be "significantly limited to meet government requirements and promote physical distance."
The 12 Disney parks in North America, Asia and Europe closed due to the outbreak on different dates this year. Shanghai Disneyland, the company's largest international park, reopened on May 11 after being closed since January 24.
Las Vegas
Caesars said this week that it is reopening the Linq casino floor (rooms will remain closed) after a "successful reopening weekend" for Caesars Palace, Flamingo and Harrah & # 39; s. Some other properties, such as Planet Hollywood, Paris, and Rio, remain closed.
RVs
Recreational vehicle sales and rentals are booming, with demand increasing in recent weeks.
Enthusiasts say the vehicles are thriving due to concerns about social alienation. Air travel and train travel have become less attractive. With a recreational vehicle, there is no need to share the hotel elevator or the airplane bathroom, and meals can be prepared inside the vehicle.
Jon Gray, CEO of RVShare, laid off 10% of its staff in March and laid off 30% of its remaining employees. Business began to pick up in mid-April as states loosened travel restrictions, and has since brought back all laid-off workers, and sales in the past week are more than double the same period of the year. past.
TSA
The Transportation Security Administration said this week that inspections at US airports. USA They exceeded 400,000 on Sunday and Monday last and 500,000 on Thursday, the most number of travelers since the end of March.
Thursday's projections still fell 81% from the same day the year before, but that's a big improvement from the 90% drop in May and the 95% drop in assessments in April. Projections bottomed out at approximately 87,500 on April 14.
– CNN Business's Chris Isidore and Matt McFarland contributed to this report.