As a produce distributor, it is your job to ensure that your distribution channels are always open and to make sure your distribution team functions as smoothly and efficiently as possible. When the occasional issues arise, it is your job to ensure things get back on track as soon as possible and that any damages are kept to a minimum.

This can be quite a responsibility for one person to handle. To help with the process, below are six strategies you can employ as a produce distributor that could help empower and improve the efficiency of your distribution team. Let’s get into it.

Ensure proper communication



The importance of communication when working in teams cannot be overemphasized. The more people you have in the team, the more important it is to communicate clearly and efficiently. Not only do you need to get information to your team, but you also need to be able to reach individual members at a moment’s notice.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems are a great way to ensure your distribution team is equipped to communicate properly. These solutions offer a streamlined communication system that helps teams collaborate and pass information quickly. Some systems, like Silo, are designed specifically for fresh produce businesses, making them an ideal choice for wholesale distributors. You can find all there is to know about Silo here: https://usesilo.com/solutions/wholesale-distributors.

Give your team responsibility over the business

Get your team members involved in the business so that it becomes personal. This means more than just letting members of your distribution team make decisions of their own. It means getting them involved in running the business and conferring a sense of responsibility.

Let them know the importance of what they do and how it impacts the business on a large scale. This will help staff understand that what they do matters.

Give them room to work



Research has shown that people perform better when they are offered a level of freedom to express themselves. People enjoy being given the opportunity to complete tasks in their own way; this is when they are usually at their most productive. Giving the members of your distribution team this freedom can be beneficial to your business as a whole.

As a business owner, you undoubtedly have rules guiding your business that team members abide by. That said, team members should feel free to make decisions and use their intuition from time to time. One way to achieve this is by giving clear goals and responsibilities, then leaving workers to achieve them through whichever means they prefer. This way, your goals are met and they will feel a sense of ownership.

Give compliments when they are due



Complements have an empowering effect on people that encourages them to continue to strive in their position.

Give compliments to your team members when it is due. Comment on those things they do right whenever you can. Even when providing constructive criticism, remember to mention those things they did right, not just what they did wrong. This lets them know that their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

This gives those working hard an incentive to keep doing a good job and those slacking off a good reason to put in more effort.

Reward good work



Simply giving compliments isn’t always good enough. Rewarding team members when they do good work can be the extra incentive the team needs.

Implementing incentive programs can be very helpful here. They could be cash prizes for the most productive team member, paid vacations, extra days off, or even simple gifts. It does not matter how grand or how simple. Simply providing these rewards can go a long way in motivating the rest of the team.

Give constructive feedback



It is important to provide constructive feedback. Keep in mind that the aim here is to point out areas in which the team as a whole, or individual team members, can improve and not to simply complain or point fingers.

As you provide your feedback, always ensure to ask your employees how they think they can improve and if there is anything they need to make these improvements. This gives team members the opportunity to share whatever problems they may be facing and improves dynamics as a whole.

Conclusion



For you to succeed as a produce distributor, you need your distribution team to work as efficiently as possible. Communicating with them to know their pain points, refraining from micromanaging them, providing compliments when they do well, and rewarding them with incentives can go a long way with regard to overall workplace morale.