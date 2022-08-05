Finding top candidates has always been a challenging task for recruiters. Posting job advertisements and screening hundreds of resumes takes a lot of time, and it is only the first stage of hiring. Recruiters need to decide on every application they receive. It takes a significant amount of time, causing delays in completing projects and resulting in a financial loss. However, with progress in technology, recruiting teams can leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to hire the best applicants. By using AI tools, companies can significantly reduce sourcing, screening, and recruiting time.

In this article, we will discuss how you can utilize the benefits of AI to hire the top talents in a short time.

Let’s get started!

What is the application of AI in recruiting?

AI is used to perform time-consuming tasks and handle large volumes of work more efficiently. The application of AI in recruitment is using technology to make the hiring process simple and less time-consuming. Using AI, recruiters can post job applications, screen large numbers of resumes, and perform facial and speech recognition during interviews.

Some software can interpret a candidate’s body language and tone to reveal more details about their personality. In a nutshell, the application of AI in recruitment means automating repetitive, high-volume tasks like sourcing, screening, and scheduling candidates for interviews. AI also helps in sending automated responses like welcome messages and emails after each round.

In the next section, we will focus on the top benefits of AI in recruitment.

AI in recruitment 2022 – Six ways how AI will transform the hiring process

1-Programmed job advertisement

Talent acquisition teams run against time and uncertain budgets to achieve the hiring targets. They face several challenges at every stage in hiring the best candidates. However, by using AI-powered programmatic job advertisements, recruiters can cut down hiring time and budget without compromising the quality of talent. It is a technology-driven recruitment marketing process of placing job ads across various channels. AI allows you to automate the process of setting the bid and budget and choosing the top platforms to place the job advertisement.

2-Intelligent screening and matching

Screening the right candidates is a major challenge to recruiters as it takes time and effort. Hiring statistics have revealed that, on average, every job opening attracts about 250 applications, but HR managers only call four to six candidates for the interview. Imagine a hiring manager going through hundreds of resumes trying to shortlist the top candidates! It consumes a significant amount of time. Moreover, it involves human errors as well. AI-powered recruitment solutions can automatically scan thousands of resumes in a few minutes and build a pipeline of pre-qualified candidates in just minutes.

3-Save recruiters’ time by automating high-volume tasks

A recruiter’s job involves handling high-volume tasks in a short time. Posting job advertisements in multiple portals, screening hundreds of applications, or scheduling interviews is challenging. It consumes a considerable amount of time, and there are chances of errors because people can get bored and lose focus while performing the same job. However, AI tools can help automate these tasks in a short time. It not only saves recruiters’ time but reduces human errors as well.

4-Improves quality of hire

Every recruiter is judged by two metrics: the time taken to hire and the quality of the candidate. The talent acquisition team in most companies is also under pressure to cut the cost of hiring without compromising the quality. How to manage top-quality hires in a short time and limited budget? The answer is Artificial Intelligence. AI-powered recruitment solutions use algorithms to find keywords in the resumes to find suitable candidates. It is effective in filtering hundreds of resumes in a short time and ensuring the quality of the candidates. Moreover, as AI handles high-volume tasks, recruiters can concentrate on a limited number of applicants and spend enough time on each candidate, improving the quality of hire.

5-Makes video interviews more revealing

AI-powered video interviews have been a part of many companies, and they will soon be a part of the recruitment process in most enterprises. In a video interview, the candidate has to look at the camera while speaking, and the machine will ask them a series of questions. AI uses facial and speech recognition software that analyzes an applicant’s body language, voice tone, confidence level, and much more. It also helps to eliminate unconscious bias by humans as technology doesn’t have hardwired preconceptions.

6-Following up with the candidates and guiding them

Talented candidates are always in demand; they don’t sit idle for a long time. Dozens of companies line up to hire the top talents. Not following up with the candidates can reduce your chances of hiring top candidates. It involves a confirmation email to the shortlisted candidates after every step in the interview process. A delay in sending confirmation can make the candidates impatient, and they may join another organization. Moreover, during the recruitment process, the applicants might have some basic questions, and they want to get answers to those questions fast. AI-powered chat tools can not only answer those questions but guide the candidates if they are stuck during an automated interview process.

Top AI applications to simplify recruiting

AI applications have the power to automate high-volume and repetitive tasks. Several applications have been launched recently.

Let’s have a look at the top AI applications.

Intelligent screening software

Screening hundreds of resumes takes hours of recruiters’ time. Intelligent screening software uses AI for resume screening. These applications have inbuilt features to screen candidates’ skills, experience, and other qualities to shortlist the most suitable candidates for the position. Some AI applications can also analyze job seekers’ data sources and online presence, giving a broader view of their history and abilities. Sniper AI, Ideal, and Skeeled are some of the top AI tools for resume screening.

Recruiter chatbots

AI-powered Chatbots are a great way to answer applicants’ queries in real-time. Recruiters can utilize the power of these applications to keep the job seekers engaged throughout the interview process. Customizable AI software can ask detailed questions and analyze the answers, give feedback on the current application status, provide support and guidance during the interview process, and schedule interviews. Software such as Humanly, Olivia, and HireVue are the top chatbots recruiters use these days.

Digitized video interview software

Video interview software has been around for some time and is considered the future of AI in recruitment. Many companies have already started using this software. These AI-powered applications can assess candidates’ tone, word choices, and facial expressions to assess their eligibility for the role. TurboHire, Hiretual, and Arya are some of the top video interview software you can use.

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence is emerging as an answer to the challenges in the recruitment process. It empowers the hiring managers by providing benefits like high-volume task handling, efficiency and data-backed informed decisions. Besides that, AI also reduces the time and expenses of recruitment. Top companies and talent sourcing platforms have already switched to AI for recruitment in 2022, helping businesses hire the most talented candidates.

