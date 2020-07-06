6-year-old boy killed in San Francisco shooting

A 6-year-old boy was reportedly killed and another person was wounded in a shooting in San Francisco on Saturday night.

The fatal shooting occurred in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 10:45 p.m., the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

It is unclear where the boy was shot. He died in a nearby hospital, the newspaper said.

The other unidentified shooting victim, a man, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made and the police did not immediately provide a suspicious description.

