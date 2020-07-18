6 year old in serious condition after the crocodile attack in Mexico

A six-year-old boy is in serious condition after being attacked by a 10-foot alligator near a beach in Mexico this week.

The boy and his sister were playing near El Palmar beach in Ixtapa, Guerrero, when they got away from their parents and started exploring an estuary, home to numerous crocodiles that hotel staff regularly feed to entertain tourists, according to Mexico. News Daily.

The boy was playing under a bridge when the crocodile grabbed him by the head.

Spectators, including tourists, a lifeguard and a parachutist threw stones at the crocodile for 10 minutes before he released the boy who was immediately rushed to hospital with head, chest, arm and leg injuries. He is in serious condition.