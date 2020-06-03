60 minutes of chaos: how aggressive politics and police turned peaceful protest into violent confrontation

While consulting with senior military officials at the White House on how to quell protests across the country, Trump said he wanted to walk to the nearby historic San Juan church, where the basement had caught fire the night before.

A day after the incident, interviews with White House officials and government-wide sources reveal a series of confused and harassed decisions that were not fully coordinated, as well as conflicting accounts of who was in charge and how a peaceful protest ended in a violent confrontation.

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Washington Police Chief Peter Newsham said he was unaware of the plans until about 30 to 45 minutes before the visit, and that his officers were not involved. Trump's walk to church also appears to have been a surprise to the Department of the Interior, whose secretary, David Bernhardt, was not at the White House and did not anticipate that the park, which his department oversees – was to be free of protesters. so fast.

Even some of the top administration officials who followed Trump as he was on his way to church later suggested that they were caught off guard to find themselves in the midst of the highly strained picture.

Barr gave the order

Finally, it was Attorney General William Barr who ordered the measure to eliminate protesters , according to a Justice Department official. Barr and other senior officials from the agencies responsible for securing the White House had previously planned to secure a larger perimeter around Lafayette Square in response to the fires and destruction caused by protesters Sunday night.

That plan, if enacted, would have cleared the area at 4 p.m., the official said, not 25 minutes before 7 p.m. curfew established by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, which is ultimately what happened. It is unclear whether Barr's order was communicated to park police and other officers on the front lines.

Barr finally appeared in Lafayette Square shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, about an hour before Trump left the White House. In a scene that was captured by news cameras, Barr was flanked by a security detail, his chief of staff, and the head of the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel. When Barr examined the situation around the park, some protesters saw and recognized him, and the screaming increased.

Barr had been told that the police believed the protesters were gathering rocks to throw the police, and while he was in the park, they threw bottles of water in his direction, the official said. CNN did not witness the launch of water bottles to the attorney general.

Before walking to the White House, Barr told police to clear the area, the Justice Department official said. If the protesters faced federal police with resistance, crowd control measures should be implemented, Barr told them, according to the official.

Preparations for a speech.

Meanwhile, at the White House, staff had begun preparing the Rose Garden with a stage, podium, and teleprompters, even though they were still unsure whether Trump had finalized his decision to comment or venture outside the complex.

After a morning that included a phone call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and a video conference he spent scolding the nation's governors for appearing "weak" in the face of violent protests, Trump and his aides began to consider a brief speech to precede the walk. Lafayette Square.

While it was Trump who came up with the idea for the church visit, Senior Advisor Hope Hicks, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, as well as Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump were involved in initial planning of the operation, according to two senior White House officials. The final decision to visit the church came approximately five hours before police and military forces invaded the park to evict protesters, although press office officials did not enter the plan until much later.

As journalists rushed to the Rose Garden to prepare for Trump's speech, heavy blows began on the other side of the White House fence.

Just after 6:22 p.m., the broadcast came on police radios – the US Park Police. USA It issued the first warning to protesters, a police source told CNN.

With Barr missing from the scene, authorities made their move, with ranks of federal officers with riot gear converging on the protesters.

A violent advance

Park Police's advance was rapid and sudden. There were fewer protesters in the park than the day before, but the crowd was full of energy, alternating between chants supporting the movement: "Say his name: George Floyd!" – and other more aggressive songs directed at the wall of forces with riot gear lined up in front of them.

When the authorities converged, the protesters began to run, smoke filled the air, and a loud blast of projectiles was fired at those fleeing. The boats sending thick clouds of smoke and irritants landed at his feet and all but the few with gas masks began to cough when they were pushed back.

"People were running. And I was trying to help clear people's eyes," said the Rev. Gina Gerbasi, rector of a different St. John's Church in Georgetown, which was at the Lafayette Square location on Monday. at night. "The police were in the yard pushing people. Tear gas, the explosions."

"I'm just a middle-aged white woman and a mother," she said. "It wasn't completely provoked. I didn't hear megaphones say 'the arrival of the president'."

A Park Police spokesman said his officers were using pepper balls, not tear gas. Although the two have different chemical components, they are both strong irritants used by law enforcement. Eyewitness accounts show that the boats released thick smoke that clearly contained an irritant that caused people to suffocate and cough.

On Tuesday, the park police released a statement saying the decision to act against protesters was made to "reduce" violence, and that protesters had thrown various objects. The CNN reporter who was on the scene all Monday afternoon did not witness any violence by the protesters, or anything launched by them.

The protesters who held the line confronted the advance of the Park Police, shouting "without justice, without peace." Behind the row of police officers on foot was another on horseback. Deafening explosions went off as they advanced. A young man struck by pepper spray was pushed by an officer while shouting "I can't see, I can't see."

"You're shooting people with your hands up!" shouted a protester. "We are not a threat!" another shouted.

The volleys kept coming. Protesters were thrown onto Connecticut Avenue, many coughed deeply, boats buzzed and spun as they landed.

A middle-aged man was trapped in the bedroom of a building when the park police came forward and fired projectiles at him. He was holding his chest, clearly in trouble. Protesters ran forward as shells continued to arrive, helping to keep him away from the advancing forces.

By 7 p.m. It finally came, when the Washington curfew came into effect, the melee was over. The streets around the park and the White House had been emptied of protesters. Violence sent many home. Many others lingered, and now on the streets where the Washington police force has jurisdiction, they were detained and detained for breaking the curfew.

A walk to Remember

At 7:01 p.m. ET, Trump emerged from the north porch of the White House, walking down the driveway and toward a cordon of law enforcement officers. Behind him was a large group of White House aides, including Ivanka Trump, who was carrying a designer bag with a Bible hidden inside, and her husband Jared, both senior advisers; chief of staff Mark Meadows; and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, who had been summoned to the Oval Office in the previous hours to update the President on efforts to use the military, also joined Trump. to combat violence.

A US defense official told reporters Monday that Esper and Milley "were unaware that the park police and law enforcement had made the decision to clean up the plaza."

And the official suggested that neither of them planned to join Trump as he crossed Lafayette Square toward the church.

"When that meeting concluded, the president indicated his interest in seeing the troops that were outside, and the secretary and the president went with him to do it. That was the scope of what was happening," said the official.

All attendees who appeared alongside Trump were white; The president only has a few high-ranking African-American advisers, and his only black cabinet member, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, was not present, although Trump and Carson spoke on the phone Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence, the president's frequent emissary to religious conservatives, was also noticeably absent from the walk to St. John & # 39; s. A source familiar with the matter suggested that Pence did not join Trump out of deference and to allow the president "his own spotlight."

"I think the vice president instinctively knows when a presidential moment is and when it is not," the source said. "Yesterday was a presidential moment."

It is unclear if the President asked Pence to accompany him on the walk, but the two men had their weekly private lunch earlier the same day.

Even when Trump left the White House and entered Lafayette Square, some White House officials insisted that the move was unrelated to his photo opportunity.

Some officials alleged that the goal was to establish a larger perimeter around Lafayette Square and the blocks around the White House. White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said the perimeter was expanded to help enforce 7 p.m. DC curfew – an explanation that tense gullibility given by security forces began shooting tear gas and rubber bullets to push protesters back before the curfew took effect.

Officials were unable to explain why they had to establish a perimeter in time for the curfew or why they did not do so earlier in the day, before a large group of protesters had gathered.

A White House official said aides Monday now acknowledge that the operation to remove protesters from the Lafayette Square area should have been carried out earlier in the day to avoid the chaos that erupted.

"Maybe they should have done it a couple of hours earlier," the official said. "The timing didn't seem to work for what the optics was."

Messy aftermath

As night fell on Monday in the capital, and groups of protesters remained on the street despite the city-mandated curfew, Milley, Esper and Barr took to the streets of Washington to examine the ongoing military and federal effort to clear streets. of protesters Milley, whom Trump claimed would be "in charge" of the military response, surveyed the scene as a field general, camouflage in military uniform and all.

Barr monitored the events, first in person near Plaza Farragut a few blocks from the White House. Video captured by news crews shows Barr standing on a wide sidewalk, circling alongside men in suits, military officers in camouflage uniforms, and police officers on bicycles, with red and blue lights from nearby sirens reflecting on his face. . He later spent hours at a Justice Department command center.

After a press conference on Tuesday, Newsham, the DC police chief who has worked for the Metropolitan Police Department for three decades, regretted the show of force on Monday.

"The vast majority of police officers in this country, certainly the police officers in this city, are very well-intentioned people trying to do the right thing," he told CNN. "Every time you have a police action that paints the police negatively, it hurts because that action can be attributed to all police officers," he said.

At the same press conference, Bowser said he "did not see any provocation that would justify the deployment of ammunition, and especially for the purpose of moving the president across the street."

A couple of hours earlier, Trump turned to Twitter to promote "overwhelming force" and "domination" in Washington the night before, before thanking himself: "Thank you, President Trump!"