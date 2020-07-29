67-year-old Texas surfer helps save 2 women from Hanna's hard water: reports

Johnny McGee says he has been surfing for over half a century.

That experience in the water paid off on Saturday when McGee, 67, from Pasadena, Texas, teamed up with three other surfers to rescue two young women from troubled waters troubled by Hurricane Hanna.

The incident occurred at Surfside Beach in Brazoria County, south of Houston, KPRC-TV of Houston reported.

"I think he was meant to be there because there was nobody else," McGee told the station.

McGee heard the two young women, ages 17 and 18, scream for help after huge waves dragged them into the water from a jetty where they had been taking photos, KPRC reported.

So McGee paddled toward the women on his surfboard, asked them to grab them by the legs, and then paddled back to shore.

As they got closer to land, three men came out of the shore to help McGee and the women make the rest of the way.

"I don't know their names, but I also congratulate them on helping," said McGee.

One of the men was identified as Thomas Saucedo, KTRK-TV of Houston reported.

McGee said she did her best to prevent the women from panicking during the test.

"Surfers know from experience, [if] you go underwater [you should] relax, relax, relax," said McGee. "Don't fight him or you'll end up using your energy and your air."

The women, who did not want to be identified, suffered minor cuts and bruises and were treated in a hospital. They were expected to be fine, KPRC reported.

Hurricane Hanna made landfall in South Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday, but weakened to a tropical storm as it headed inland.

About 16 inches of rain was dumped in southern Texas and northern Mexico, and the subsequent severe floods were attributed to at least two deaths in the region, with at least three more people reported missing.