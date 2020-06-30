69 million tracks Trump is nervous about November

Faced with a bleak electoral prospect (right now), the Trump campaign is investing big in advertising in key states this fall.

The Trump campaign has set aside $ 69 million in television commercials from September through Election Day in seven states: Arizona, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Keep in mind these are key key states, and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden has clear leads in Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, plus tracks within the margin of error in Ohio and North Carolina.

Trump also won all of these states in 2016.