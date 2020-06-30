69 million tracks Trump is nervous about November

Faced with a bleak electoral prospect (right now), the Trump campaign is investing big in advertising in key states this fall.
The Trump campaign has set aside $ 69 million in television commercials from September through Election Day in seven states: Arizona, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Keep in mind these are key key states, and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden has clear leads in Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, plus tracks within the margin of error in Ohio and North Carolina.
Trump also won all of these states in 2016.
Advertising investment is considerable, but let's not forget that the Trump campaign has aggressively dedicated fundraising for the past three years. With such a large war chest, it is not difficult for him. "Star of death"to make that kind of investment.
Here's another important detail, courtesy of CNN's Michael Warren and David Wright: In June alone, the Trump campaign spent more than $ 14 million in seven states that Trump won in 2016. According to data compiled by Kantar Media / CMAG, the President's campaign doubled what he had already spent this year on television commercials and digital in Arizona, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. Spending has also increased in three other Trump states: Iowa, Ohio, and Texas.
Compare that to Biden, whose fundraising has picked up but hasn't dropped the kind of advertising cash like the Trump campaign (yet). Biden's campaign has spent nearly $ 4 million on ads in those same seven states that Trump won in 2016, including more than $ 2 million in Florida and $ 500,000 each in Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina since early June.
Point: This huge ad purchase shows Trump is playing defense instead of offense.