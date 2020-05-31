7 best blue light blocking lenses to prevent eye fatigue

Angela Lang / CNET



If you're reading this now, your eyes are likely to hurt looking at your phone or the computer screen. In fact, you've probably spent the entire day looking at screens, leading to fearsome conditions like digital eyestrain and macular degeneration.

Given the amount of our everyday life that revolves around squinting on a bright screen (often under the glare of fluorescent lights), it's important to think about how exposure to blue light from those screens can cause eyestrain and even negatively affect our sleep. That's where blue light blocking glasses enters. These handy glasses use special lenses to filter out at least some of the potentially troublesome blue rays coming from your phone or laptop to better protect your eyes.

The latest science suggests blue light could affect sleep less than yellowBut there is still evidence that looking at digital screens all day can disrupt your circadian rhythm and inhibit melatonin production, which may prevent you from getting a good night's sleep. Even if you are not sure that the hours you watch a screen are to blame for your insomnia and tired eyes, mitigating some of that exposure to blue light with blue light blocking lenses can't hurt.

In the recent past, glasses designed to limit exposure to blue light generally had amber lenses. These blue light glasses were often worn by encoders or as gaming glasses to minimize eye fatigue. They had no prescription glasses. Now that is changing. There are all kinds of blue light blocking glasses including light blue lenses, blue lenses with anti glare coating, anti reflective coating, magnification, prescription lenses, non prescription lenses, basically any pair of lenses you can possibly imagine.

Now I've overwhelmed him, so let's help start his search for the right thing. blue light computer glasses To minimize eye strain, bow down to your circadian rhythm and get melatonin pumping before bed. I promise, getting the right pair of blue light protection glasses is much easier than getting prescription glasses or even reading glasses. I've put together a list of the best blue light blocking glasses out there today. Each option is stylish and comfortable, and you should buy a pair as soon as possible so that you can continue to watch Netflix for half an hour while browsing Instagram without thinking at the same time while minimizing blue light exposure. Oh, what a time to be alive!

Peepers' light blue glasses are affordable (under $ 30), and with magnification, they can double as reading glasses. The company claims that its blue light technology can reduce 40% more harmful rays from the blue light spectrum. Great for when you're trying to avoid the pitfalls that come with overexposure to artificial light from a computer screen and avoid digital eyestrain. These super modern square turtle frames instantly caught my eye. And if, like me, you're not always looking to be super extra, they also come in neutral shades like black and cream, so you look modern and minimize light exposure.

"Prive Revaux" looks like I'm about to convince you to buy $ 300 glasses, but actually this fancy name brand sells blue light blocking glasses for under $ 40. Their lenses have blue light filters along with a anti-glare coating to reduce eyestrain. The name not only sounds super stylish, but the styles look designer at a really affordable price. Order these retro round frames called "The Epicurus" and get ready to flex all of your coworkers as they cry from the eye pain caused by their digital displays.

If you love grandpa's retro vibes like me (and Instagram), you will love these MVMT gold rim aviator frames. The company claims that its blue light filtering technology on each pair will improve focus and prevent blurring caused by digital eyestrain. They're a little more expensive at $ 80, but the company offers free shipping and returns with a 24-month warranty. The slim metal frame won't weigh heavily on the temples, which can cause a completely different type of headache that's no fun for anyone.

Gunnar Gunnar takes eye protection that filters blue light seriously. The company has a "blue light protection factor spectrum," ranging from the lowest protection of 35, to heavy-duty protection at 98 (check out those amber lenses). Gunnar recommends protection factor 98 if you work from your computer late at night, so this blue light blocking option is for workaholics and gamers (or 2 a.m. HBO bingers). I chose "Intercept" starting at $ 70, and boy, do they look intense? They may want to be your only "at home" pair.

Felix Gray You may have recognized the Felix Gray brand due to its impressive marketing, with attractive people sporting these elegant paintings. All of the company's models seem to instantly look smarter by simply sliding on a pair. Along with great styling, Felix Gray incorporates blue light blocking filters directly into the lenses and adds an anti-reflective coating. These classic Roebling round frames come in a fun pink or tortoise brown, starting at $ 95.

USA glasses At Glasses USA, you can add your blue light "digital block" protection to any style of glasses for $ 29, along with your vision prescription if needed (you can also order blue light glasses without a prescription). That means you can choose from the myriad of frames, but I've done the work for you and picked these cool retro models that come in at $ 94. Glasses USA encourages people who spend more than five hours a day on a computer or who look at their phone more than 20 times a day to add their digital block to their glasses.

Cole Haan Eyeconic is definitely the most sophisticated of the group, with selections from designer brands. Most of the glasses are above a whopping $ 140, with frames by Calvin Klein, Nike, and Cole Haan, to name a few. You can add TechShield Blue Light Blocking Technology to any of their styles, which the company says reduces blue light exposure by up to 85%, making them one of the most protective lenses out there. I chose these thicker frames by Cole Haan, because I feel that wearing them would make me feel important.

Originally published in December 2019 and regularly updated.

The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a doctor or other qualified healthcare provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.