7 best phones under $ 300: Moto G Power, Galaxy A50, LG K40 and more

If you are on a tight budget but need a phone upgrade, there are plenty of solid smartphone options that cost $ 300 or less. Several of our favorite mobile phone devices are from Motorola, which is not surprising given that the company has been manufacturing budget-friendly phones with many features for years. In addition to its newer phones, the Moto G Stylus and G Power, 2019 Motorola G phones are also available at a low price. In addition to that, there are a couple of Android phones from other phone manufacturers that we also recommend.

A budget phone may be less expensive, but many of these still offer features enthusiasts crave, including wireless charging, a great front and rear camera, and even an elusive headphone jack! For our best options, check out the list below and read CNET's comments. Please note that we've linked to the unlocked version of each phone, and they need to run on most of America's Big Four Wireless Carriers. USA, Unless otherwise specified.

Sarah Tew / CNET If you're looking for a cell phone that serves as a cheaper Note 10 alternative, the $ 300 Moto G Stylus device features a stylus that you can store inside the phone along with the built-in Notes app to help with productivity. The phone also has a triple rear camera, 128GB of internal storage, and a robust 4,000mAh battery. Read our Moto G Stylus review.

Angela Lang / CNET Although the Galaxy A50 came out last year (and is the predecessor to the newly announced A51 phone), it is still a great phone. Plus, at $ 250 it's even cheaper than when it first launched. The phone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, an on-screen fingerprint reader, and a headphone jack. On the back, all three cameras include a wide-angle lens and a "depth lens," which is used to shoot portraits with dramatic and blurred backgrounds. Read our Samsung Galaxy A50 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET The new Moto G Power is slightly cheaper than the G Stylus at $ 250, but it has a robust 5,000 mAh battery. During our tests, it lasted an impressive four days at no charge. The phone has three rear cameras (one of which is a macro lens), a 6.4-inch screen, and expandable memory. Read our Moto G Power review.

LG K40 LG K40 Andrew Hoyle / CNET Available for less than $ 200, the mid-range LG K40 debuted in 2019 and features a 5.7-inch display, a fingerprint sensor, and a 13-megapixel camera. The phone runs on an eight-core processor and a 3,000 mAh battery. Read the LG K40 in a practical way.

Angela Tang / CNET The Moto G7 may not be as cheap as its G7 Play counterpart (see below), but at $ 300, it's still a good deal. Although its single speaker doesn't deliver the best sound, and it takes mediocre low-light photos and videos, the Moto G7 has a dual rear camera setup, long battery life, and a sleek design. It also charges quickly, which is useful when you need to juice on the go. Read our Motorola Moto G7 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET The Moto G7 Play, often discounted, is one of our favorite affordable Android phones. Like the Moto G7, it has a Snapdragon chipset and a water-repellent coating. But the G7 Play features a smaller 5.7-inch screen and a single 13-megapixel camera. For those who like to take lots of selfies, on the front of the phone you will find a selfie camera flash to brighten up all those memorable moments. Read more about the Moto G7 Play.

Sarah Tew / CNET As the longest battery-powered phone we tested in 2019, the $ 250 Moto G7 Power can last all day. Although it doesn't have dual rear cameras like the Moto G7 flagship, the G7 Power's 5,000 mAh battery lasted 23 hours and 10 minutes. Read more.

