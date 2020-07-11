7-Eleven Day is canceled this year, which means there are no free Slurpees

The convenience retailer has celebrated July 11 (7/11) every summer since 2002 as 7-Eleven Day, with free Slurpees for everyone who visited one of the stores. But it has been canceled this year. And yes, you can blame the pandemic.

Instead, 7-Eleven said it would celebrate its birthday by donating a million meals to Feeding America, a national nonprofit organization.

"At 7 – Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, franchisees and employees," 7 – Eleven Senior Vice President Marissa Jarratt said in a statement.

"Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores in one day just didn't feel right, but I'm glad we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the livelihood of our business since 1927," he said. Jarratt. .