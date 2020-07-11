7-Eleven Day is canceled this year, which means there are no free Slurpees

Instead, 7-Eleven said it would celebrate its birthday by donating a million meals to Feeding America, a national nonprofit organization.
"At 7 – Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, franchisees and employees," 7 – Eleven Senior Vice President Marissa Jarratt said in a statement.
"Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores in one day just didn't feel right, but I'm glad we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the livelihood of our business since 1927," he said. Jarratt. .
Although 7-Eleven Day is canceled, there is still a way for many Slurpee fans to get their free brain-freezing slush solution. The 33 million members of the 7Rewards loyalty app should have already received a coupon in their accounts for a free medium Slurpee.
The coupon is redeemable through July, "allowing customers to pamper themselves when it's convenient for them, while helping us practice physical distance in stores," 7-Eleven said in a press release.
The coupon was added to accounts on July 1, so by registering now you won't get that free Slurpee.