7-Eleven owner is buying Marathon Petroleum's Speedway service stations for $ 21 billion

The two companies announced the deal in cash in a statement Sunday night. It is one of the largest acquisitions in the world announced since the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings ( SVNDF ) , Which owns 7-Eleven and other outlets, including the Ito-Yokado supermarket chain and Sogo and Seibu department stores, says it is the largest in the company's history.

Seven & i is the largest convenience store chain operator in Japan, with 21,000 stores there. It also has nearly 9,800 stores in the United States and Canada. The company has been looking to expand abroad as its local market grows increasingly saturated. By acquiring Speedway, the Japanese retailer would buy 4,000 stores and expand its operations in North America.

With this agreement, 7-Eleven would be present in 47 of the 50 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States, the company said in a press release.

The agreement "will allow us to continue to grow and diversify our presence in the United States, particularly in the Midwest and East Coast," 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto said in a statement.