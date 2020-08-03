7-Eleven owner is buying Marathon Petroleum's Speedway service stations for $ 21 billion

Seven & i is the largest convenience store chain operator in Japan, with 21,000 stores there. It also has nearly 9,800 stores in the United States and Canada. The company has been looking to expand abroad as its local market grows increasingly saturated. By acquiring Speedway, the Japanese retailer would buy 4,000 stores and expand its operations in North America.
With this agreement, 7-Eleven would be present in 47 of the 50 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States, the company said in a press release.
The agreement "will allow us to continue to grow and diversify our presence in the United States, particularly in the Midwest and East Coast," 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto said in a statement.
Most of the convenience stores in the United States are located at service stations. But analysts have long argued that Seven & i could benefit from replicating the Japanese model of building stores in urban city centers.
Still, investors were baffled by the high price of the deal. Seven & I Holdings' shares fell nearly 9% in Monday trading in Tokyo, their biggest one-day percentage drop since March 23. Last time, it was down almost 6%.
Along with many other retailers, Seven & i's profits have been hit hard by requests to stay home during the pandemic. Net earnings in the March-May quarter fell 73% to 13.9 billion yen ($ 131 million), and the company said it expects net earnings to drop 45% to 120 billion yen ($ 1.1 billion) in the fiscal year ending February 2021.