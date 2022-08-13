We have been told since childhood to take a bath daily to maintain cleanliness. What’s not obvious is that daily showers help us beyond our personal hygiene. Here are some health benefits that we can get from showering every day.

Better cardiovascular health

Exposure and immersion to water increase blood circulation to the limbs and skin surface. It manages blood pressure and enhances heart function, resulting in a better transfer of nutrients to the parts of our body. As a result, it prevents health conditions such as varicose veins and hypertension. Moreover, a study by Dr Philip L. Hooper in Colorado showed that people with diabetes who took a 20 to 30 minute hot water bath for three weeks had blood sugar levels lowered by 13%, controlling diabetes.

Improved mental and emotional health

Results from a study conducted in Japan indicate lower levels of stress markers in people 60 minutes after taking a bath. Showering is an effective stress and anxiety reliever as it calms the body and mind. Feeling clean and hygienic increases levels of mood-boosting hormones that improve confidence. A study by Shevchuk NA showed that cold water activates the nervous system, which causes an antidepressant effect. If you want more motivation to shower daily, consider shower enclosures. They are sleek, easy to install, and can blend to improve your bathroom’s ambience.

Sleep induction and energy increase

Night showers help relieve insomnia by inducing sleep and improving its quality. Cold showers are proven to increase energy and alertness, so taking them during the day boosts readiness to take on the day or get over a mid-day slump, which also leads to higher productivity. On the other hand, many people find it easier to catch sleep when taking a bath before going to bed.

Increased immunity

A study shows that regular showers stimulate the vascular and lymph systems to increase immune cell production. Immune cells fight infections and decrease the risk of catching sickness like cough and the common cold.

Muscle alleviation

Showering relaxes sore and overstretched muscles, especially after exercising. It relieves muscle aches and pains, reducing tension and increasing comfort throughout the day. A frameless shower enclosure is convenient when muscles are sore, so you would not have to “climb over” into the shower room.

Increased fertility control

A cold shower daily increases the levels of the male hormone testosterone, according to a study by Thrombosis Research Institute. Hence, showers could have a positive effect, especially for couples with difficulty conceiving. In contrast, hot water baths lower sperm production and decrease motility, making it a natural contraceptive.

Toxin cleansing

A daily bath is especially essential for people who sweat excessively. The body eliminates toxins during sweating, and showering drains them out. Like a natural cleansing process, showering with warm water also opens up pores, facilitating better cleansing and leaving your skin smooth and healthy. It balances the skin’s natural oil and reduces acne breakouts.

Conclusion

Showers are great not only for our comfort and appearance. They are especially beneficial for our health. So why not do it daily? After all, a good shower is a form of self-care, and the benefits we can enjoy from it go for the rest of the day and the lifetime ahead.