7 in 10 Americans believe purchases will change permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic

According to seven new investigations, nearly seven in 10 Americans believe that the traditional operation of grocery stores will be a thing of the past.

The study asked 2,000 Americans about how their views on grocery shopping have changed in light of the global pandemic, and the results showed that respondents are open to exploring new ways to get their groceries.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Sixty-four percent of respondents said they had used grocery deliveries and 55% had tried a food kit delivery service.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HelloFresh, the survey found that 68% of respondents have used their quarantined time to reevaluate their shopping and cooking habits.

Forty-four percent of respondents said the main challenge they face today in grocery shopping is the shortage of products.

In addition to this concern, 42% of respondents also said they now care about the cleanliness of the products they buy and the supermarket in general.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

With these concerns alone, it's no wonder that 28% of respondents shared that they often have anxiety when they have to go to the supermarket today.

More than six in 10 respondents also shared that they do not have the budget to provide for necessities to limit the frequency with which they have to leave their homes.

Forty percent of respondents said they try to plan what they want to buy ahead of time to minimize possible exposure to germs.

In fact, the last time respondents said they visited a grocery store was on average three weeks ago.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Respondents have also reduced the length of their typical shopping trip by almost 10 minutes compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we are all adjusting to this new normal, it can be difficult finding a new way to meet all of your grocery shopping needs," said Claudia Sidoti, head chef and head of recipe development at HelloFresh.

In a survey conducted in February 2020, respondents shared that they spend an average of 32 minutes shopping for groceries, and based on the results of the May 2020 survey, they only spend 23 minutes on their needs.

37 percent of respondents also said their COVID grocery shopping experiences have made them less likely to make impulsive purchases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another 29% also said that they are now more aware of the amount of food they waste.

TOP WAYS COVID-19 HAS CHANGED AMERICANS 'VIEWS ON FOOD SHOPPING

Often find a shortage of products: 44% They are concerned about the cleanliness of the products and the general environment: 42% They plan what I want to buy in advance so that I can minimize the time I spend at the grocery store: 40% They try to spend as little time as possible in the supermarket to minimize possible exposure to germs: 39% They make less impulsive purchases: 37% They are more aware of the amount of food they waste: 29% They often have anxiety when they have to go to the grocery store: 28%

THE BEST WAYS OF AMERICANS ARE GETTING FOOD DURING COVID-19