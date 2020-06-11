7 Los Angeles officers removed from field duties after using excessive force during protests, police say

The move comes when police across the country have come under fire for violent responses to protesters protesting against police brutality. Critics have pointed out The use of tear gas, rubber bullets and, in several cases, physical actions as examples of excessive force.
"The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate allegations of misconduct, violations of Department policy and excessive force during the recent civil unrest," police said in a statement. "Seven employees have been assigned to non-field duties due to inappropriate actions during the protests."
The department has assigned 40 investigators to "examine each complaint thoroughly" and "hold each officer accountable for their actions," the department said. 56 complaints are currently under investigation, of which 28 involve alleged uses of force, Los Angeles police said.
After facing a backlash over how LAPD officials dealt with the protests during the first week of protests, city officials announced that they would not prosecute those arrested for curfew violations and lack of dispersal.
Protests in Los Angeles and across the country began after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
Various organizations and city leaders spoke about reports of the behavior of the Los Angeles police during the protests.
"I am alarmed at the increasing number of disturbing accounts and images of peaceful protesters attacked with plastic bullets, tasers, batons, physical force, and reports that protesters were unnecessarily detained by police during George Floyd's solidarity protests of the end last week, "LA Councilman Mike Bonin said in a letter to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.
Other officers under fire
Los Angeles officials aren't the only ones facing criticism.
Personnel inspector Joseph Bologna was suspended by his department for 30 days this week with the intention of firing after that time, police told CNN. He was prosecuted on Monday but did not make a statement. In a statement to CNN, attorney Fortunato N. Perri said Bologna's use of force was "legal and justified."
The couple said they were not at the Atlanta protests, but were on their way home to pick up food when they were caught in the city center.
In a police report, one of the officers said he used his Taser because he was not sure if the two students were armed.