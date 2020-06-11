7 Los Angeles officers removed from field duties after using excessive force during protests, police say







The move comes when police across the country have come under fire for violent responses to protesters protesting against police brutality. Critics have pointed out The use of tear gas, rubber bullets and, in several cases, physical actions as examples of excessive force.

"The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate allegations of misconduct, violations of Department policy and excessive force during the recent civil unrest," police said in a statement. "Seven employees have been assigned to non-field duties due to inappropriate actions during the protests."

The department has assigned 40 investigators to "examine each complaint thoroughly" and "hold each officer accountable for their actions," the department said. 56 complaints are currently under investigation, of which 28 involve alleged uses of force, Los Angeles police said.

After facing a backlash over how LAPD officials dealt with the protests during the first week of protests, city officials announced that they would not prosecute those arrested for curfew violations and lack of dispersal.