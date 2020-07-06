7 men arrested after harassing black family with Nazi greetings on Oregon beach: police

Oregon police were called to an ocean beach on July 4 and arrested seven white adults who they say harassed a black family with racial slurs and Nazi salutes.

The incident began with officers who responded around 9:30 p.m. A report of a group of people firing illegal fireworks and causing riots, Lincoln City police said.

More police officers arrived after police officers who initially responded were surrounded by the group, mocked and challenged the fights, police said.

Police said officers also spoke to the black family who complained about the harassment and said they were intimidated.

The family emerged from the beach safely after officers formed a line between the group and the family, police said.

"During this time, several members of the white group continued to mock the officers, trying to challenge them to fight," police said. "Other members of the white people group began firing multiple large illegal aerial fireworks in front of officers.

"After several more officers arrived on the scene, they moved to the highly intoxicated and troubled group and began arresting them on a variety of criminal charges."

The men arrested were: Gennadiy Kachankov, 30, Antoliy Kachankov, 28, Andrey Zaytsev, 28, Oleg Saranchuk, 45, Ruslan Tkachenko, 22, and Yuriy Kachankov, 30. A seventh man refused to identify himself, police said. All were from Clark County, Washington state.

Zaytsev's photograph shows him smiling broadly.

All were charged with riot, interference with the police, disorderly conduct II, harassment, possession of illegal fireworks, and offensive trash.

Yuriy Kachankov also faced an additional charge for resisting arrest.