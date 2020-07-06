7 men arrested for making Nazi salutes, racial slurs to black family

Seven white men were arrested for allegedly making Nazi salutes and shouting racial slurs at a black family celebrating Independence Day on an Oregon beach, police said Sunday.

The seven, from Clark County, Washington, were part of a larger "highly intoxicated" group that harassed the family July 4 in Lincoln City, police said.

Officers were first called to the beach in front of the Inn at Spanish Head Resort Hotel around 9:30 p.m. for a report of people firing illegal fireworks and disturbing others.

The group of about 10 surrounded police and "began to taunt and challenge officers for seizing illegal fireworks," police said.

Police officers learned that fans had also been harassing a family on the beach and officers formed a line between them "allowing the black family to safely leave the beach and return to their room."

Meanwhile, the degenerates allegedly challenged the cops to a fight, and some began lighting fireworks in front of the officers.

Police arrested Ruslan Tkachenko, 22; Antoliy Kachankov, 28; Andrey Zaytsev, 28; Gennadiy Kachankov, 30; Yuriy Kachankov; 30; Oleg Saranchuk, 45, and a seventh man who declined to reveal his identity.

They were charged with riot, interference with the police, disorderly conduct, harassment, possession of illegal fireworks, and offensive trash. Kachankov was also accused of resisting arrest.

Six of the men were released on Sunday and issued citations due to local coronavirus restrictions at the county jail.

The seventh, who had refused to identify himself and had no identification, was booked into the Lincoln County Jail for "fingerprint identification," police said.