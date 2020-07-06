7 myths are fueling new waves of Covid-19. Avoiding them will help save the economy and save lives.

So what happened? When states reopened to try to save the economy, the fate of this pandemic shifted from government mandates to personal responsibility.
But many ignore that responsibility, but let their guard down too soon due to popular misconceptions:
Herd immunity generally occurs when 70% to 90% of a population becomes immune to an infectious disease, either because people became infected and recovered or were vaccinated.
There is also no cure for the new coronavirus. So the only way to control this deadly pandemic is through personal behavior, such as staying 6 feet away from others, even in social settings, and wearing a face mask.
"It is critical that we all take personal responsibility to delay the transmission of Covid-19 and embrace the universal use of facial covers," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Tuesday.
I am young and healthy, so I am not worried.
"Specifically, I am targeting the youngest members of our society, millennials and Generation Z's," Redfield said, asking to have their faces covered. "I ask those who are listening to spread the word."
In Florida, the average age group for people infected in March was people in their 60s. But in recent weeks, that average age has plummeted for young adults in their 30s, Governor Ron DeSantis said in late June.
During their night out, the virus seemed "out of sight, out of mind" because they didn't know anyone who had contracted it, Crisp said. The group also had a false sense of security, he said, because its governor said it was safe to reopen.
"I feel silly. It's too soon," said Crisp.
Days before his diagnosis, Gobert had ignored the pandemic when he jokingly played each microphone during a press conference.
He later publicly apologized and urged the public not to fall into a false sense of security as he did.
We are checking the temperatures of all employees / customers / party guests
I don't need to wear a mask
"As economies open up more, masks become more important, not less important," said Jeremy Howard, a research scientist at the University of San Francisco.
Howard has spent much of the past four months in Texas, where he noted that the use of face masks declined when the state began to reopen.
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said if you want more businesses to open and stay open, wear a mask.
"Facial covers → less asymptomatic viral spread → more open places, and sooner! Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a facial cover!"
The death rate is decreasing, so things are improving, right?
"Our daily case / new infection rate has really skyrocketed to more than 40,000," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine.
First, Covid-19 deaths often lag behind new infections. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to appear. After that, people may not be tested right away. So it can take even longer for severe cases that require hospitalization.
"It takes about a week after someone gets infected until they get sick enough to be hospitalized, and then often around a week after that until you start seeing deaths," Reiner said.
"We have stalled with the death rate fluctuating between 600 and 800 deaths per day … Obviously, everyone is concerned that the death rate will start to take off again."
At current transmission rates, "we will reach 100,000 cases per day" in the US, said internal medicine specialist Dr. Jorge Rodríguez.
With this virus, "one person – on average – infects three people, and we are already at 40,000" new cases reported daily, Rodríguez said Tuesday.
I've already tested negative, so I'm fine
That is not an excuse to stop taking precautions.
"Because it is possible to get a negative result even when you have coronavirus, it is important to be careful even when you get a negative result."
Even if a negative test result is correct, you may have been infected since that test was performed.
Maybe we should let nature take its course and get herd immunity
That is not a good idea because some intensive care units are already at or near capacity, Rodríguez said.
And that could reduce care for anyone else who needs it, like car accident victims or people with heart attacks.
"People are being admitted to hospital beds and being admitted to ICU beds faster than they are being discharged" due to the coronavirus, said Will Humble, executive director of the Public Health Association of Arizona.
Humble said he is concerned that hospitals fall into "crisis care standards," which basically means "less care for everyone, not just for people with Covid-19."
But the CDC director said everyone can help stop this deadly pandemic. It only takes personal responsibility.
"We have powerful tools at our disposal: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, and being disciplined for frequent hand washing," Redfield said.
"We are not helpless against this disease."
CNN's Zachary B. Wolf, Alicia Lee, and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.