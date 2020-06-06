7 Netflix tricks you will use all the time

No doubt, since the coronavirus pandemic came, you've spent more time than you'd like to admit watching Netflix. The streaming service has big hits like "Stranger Things", "Ozark" and "The Crown". Before subscribing to another service, Tap or click here to see 15 streaming sites that offer free trials.

You should see how many streaming sites are registering as costs are rising rapidly.

Netflix is ​​the streaming standard. Take a look at this list of hacks and I'm sure you will find some that you wish you knew a few months ago.

1. Hide what you have seen

You told your partner that you would wait for her to watch the final episodes. But it was late, you were bored and there was nothing else.

Luckily for you, you can delete your Netflix viewing history. Open Viewing Activity and on the Activity page, click the icon next to the episode or title you want to hide. If you are hiding an episode, you will see the option to hide the entire series. To hide your viewing activity, select the Hide all option at the bottom of the page and confirm.

While doing so, you may also want to delete your social media and browser search history.

2. Find new discoveries with secret category codes

Netflix has thousands of programs that you can watch from the main browser. As if that was not enough, there are many more things that you may not know.

I am talking about secret menus and codes. The downside to codes is that you can't access them through your TV. You must use a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone browser.

Tap or click here for a list of secret codes you can use on Netflix.

3. Download programs to watch offline

Not all titles are available for download on Netflix, but most of their original content is. You can also download content from providers that Netflix has an agreement with.

Once you've downloaded the Netflix app, open the app and navigate to Downloads to find out what titles you can download. Alternatively, search for your favorite title and look for a down arrow next to the title.

4. Be a tester

Netflix is ​​continually working on new features. You can be part of the testing and implementation. Just log in, go to Account, Settings and activate Trial Participation.

5. Use special browser extensions

If you watch Netflix on your laptop or computer, there are several Chrome extensions that you can use to optimize Netflix's features. If you are not sure what an extension is, these are just programs that help you customize your browser experience, in this case using video streaming. To find them, go to chrome.google.com and search for extensions by name.

Do you want to know more about browser extensions? Touch or click to learn the good, the bad, and the dangerous.

Here are some Netflix favorites.

No Netflix Originals

Not everyone is a fan of the Netflix originals. They just want to see the movies and TV series that have already been around. This Chrome extension removes all Netflix originals from the home screen, leaving free space to see what else Netflix has on the platform.

One caveat: Many popular movies and series have migrated, or will soon, to other streaming services. At some point, the No Netflix Originals extension may leave you with few options.

Super netflix

This extension allows you to choose the quality of the video stream, instead of using Netflix's default settings. Why would you want inferior quality?

Well, you can use less bandwidth on your Wi-Fi network or data on your phone. That way, you won't slow down the other devices in your home and you won't have to worry about buying additional data from your provider.

Netflix never ends

With this extension, you can automatically replay the next episode of any series you are over-watching, skip title sequences, and search over 3,000 genres.

Best of all, you can disable that "Are you still watching?" , then the series will continue to play until they run out of episodes (or press pause on the remote control).

6. Create multiple profiles according to your tastes

I often look at my recommendations and wonder if Netflix knows my tastes. Most people like more than a handful of genres, actors, and directors, making some of these recommendations seem limited or out of place.

This trick may seem like an extra effort, but if others haven't taken over all of your profiles, create new profiles that reflect your tastes. One profile could be for action-adventure, another for horror movies, etc.

While doing so, update the profile photos. I just changed my mother's profile icon to Queen Elizabeth from "The Crown".

7. Play Reelgood roulette

Reelgood Roulette It will offer new movies and shows when you are ready to break the ordinary. Go crazy and turn off all the filters and see what you get. Or, if you're really in the mood to see the works of a certain actor or director, you can use those filters and turn the wheel again to see what's available.

In addition to being fun, it can help you decide what to watch. Also, if you don't want to play roulette, the site is a unique place to see what's in your services, what's going and what's new.

BONUS: use a streaming media search site

With all the video streaming options, are you struggling to find all the good content you want to watch? You must use a specialized search site to find news and popularity of the various streaming services from Netflix to Amazon and more.

Best of all, you can see where your favorite movie or show is available for free before buying from another service. Touch or click here for my favorite streaming media search site.