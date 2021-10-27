7 Prisoners is a dark and brooding film that’s as much about the modern slavery that exists in the slums of São Paulo, Brazil. As it is about Mateus’ personal struggle to find an identity for himself while facing a choice between complicity with evil or risk losing his family’s future.

The beginning of the film feels very much like your typical coming-of-age story focusing on Mateus.

Alexandre Moratto Brings an Epic Storyline for the Audience

The audience around the world has admired the work by Alexandre Moratto for his artwork in the film. Many people who have seen this movie would say that they loved how Alexandre brought out all of these intense feelings through the characters and scenery.

Even though it is a rather dark piece, there are moments when you can see some light peeking through with all the scenic beauty. The first film by Alexandre was “Socrates”. Socrates bagged him many awards and is a success in the film industry.

In many of Alexandre’s films, he tries to bring out some deep message that people can learn from. Also, his concepts relate to on an everyday basis about life experiences. 7 Prisoners happens to be another on his list. Nevertheless, Alexandre has the potential to become a great director. Even though Alexandre is just starting out, he has already made an impact on the film industry. We cannot wait for what else will be coming in the future!

Know More About the Cast of the 7 Prisoners

There were some very talented actors that were cast in this film. Christian Malheiros and Rodrigo Santoro star in the leading role of Mateus and Luca. Followed by them was a star-studded cast which includes Bruno Rocha and a few others. These are:

Vitor Julian as Ezequiel

Lucas Oranmian as Isaque

Cecília Homem de Mello

Dirce Thomaz

The Plot of the Film 7 Prisoners had the Viewers Stunned

Finally, we share with you the plotline that had the audience raving about this film. It is an action-packed movie that had a very strong message attached to it. The story talks about 18-year-old Mateus who leaves his hometown looking for job opportunities in São Paulo city junkyard. Nevertheless, he gets trapped into something more than what he bargained for.

Luca is the main villain figure in the movie who runs the junkyard as a slave business. He employs young boys and forces them to work in exchange for a meager salary which they find almost impossible to make ends meet with. Moreover, the situation becomes worse when Mateus gets captured by Luca too. He enslaves him along with others like him.

Mateus is trapped in a difficult dilemma. He has to choose between being a prisoner of Luca or risking his own and family’s future by not obeying the boss’ order.

Reviews for the Movie were Quite Appealing

Mateus seems to be in a difficult situation and it’s difficult to assess whether he is going to escape or not. The screenplay of the movie appeals a lot because we get to see how Mateus makes his decisions. This impacts both him, Luca, and other prisoners as well. Critics highly recommend this movie so you can watch it too!

Overall, Mateus and Luca hold the plot of the movie tight. There are many strong aspects of the film which can be understood through the view of an audience. The movie focuses on the subtle background where everything is not what it seems. It portrays the reality of how people are sometimes forced to do things they don’t want, While some others take advantage of them and use their vulnerability for personal gain.

Thayná Mantesso and Alexandre Moratto made a successful attempt in depicting this situation through Mateus’ perspectives. Watch the movie if you haven’t yet.