7 steps you can take now to reduce your internet bill

Now more than ever, the Internet is our lifeline for what is happening in the world. We are all scrolling through social media, broadcasting and reading the news more than ever.

It's worth checking your internet bills to see if you're paying more than you need to. Here are seven ways you can lower your monthly bill.

1. Calculate how much internet you need

It's tempting to sign up for the highest priced internet plan, thinking it will cover everything you want to do online. You probably don't need data and speed limits that come with the highest tier.

How do you know how much data you use? Tap or click here to use a handy AT&T calculator. Guess how many hours you stream videos, play games, surf the web, and more.

Once you have an estimate of your monthly usage, call your Internet service provider. You may be fine displaying a price level.

But be careful: if you join a plan that is too small, you may exceed your limit and end up with an acceleration or surcharges.

2. Take a pack

Packages are a great way to save money. Many ISPs offer a good discount when subscribing to a package that includes internet and cable TV service.

With so many people cutting the cable and moving on to streaming, the deals are more competitive than ever.

Save $ 20 a month by combining AT&T DirecTV and U-verse internet. Cox subscribers can get up to $ 40 off their monthly charges for creating a package. And Spectrum, one of the largest providers in the country, offers a fixed discount of $ 15 for anyone who combines services.

3. Discover the latest promotions

Promotions can save you money in the short term, but will cost you more if you are not careful. The advertised rates you see on ISPs are usually the promotional rate. Once the promotion ends, they return to the "real price". It is often much higher.

It is still worth calling your ISP to ask about special rates. Ask the representative when the promotional price of your current rate ends. Most of the time, the answer is "one year from the time you registered."

As that date approaches, call your ISP and negotiate a better deal before the higher price comes into play. You also have a trump card in your pocket for this: potentially going to another provider.

4. Know who to talk to

In the long run, is it better to switch companies to get that great promotional offer? Probably not, if you make sure that your current ISP knows that you can take your business elsewhere.

Before your promotional rate expires, call your ISP and say that you are considering moving to a cheaper provider. Tell the person that the promotional rate worked for their budget, but the regular rate did not.

At this point, request to be transferred to your ISP's "retention department". This is where company representatives will try to prevent you from resigning by negotiating the terms of your plan.

Now is the time to play hardball. Your ISP would rather negotiate a cheaper rate with you than lose a customer, so make sure they know you are serious and have competitive service prices on hand.

Do not play until you are offered to reduce your bill without lowering your service. Sometimes the withholding agent will give you what seems like a good deal, but the plan only reduces your speeds and your data limit.

Let them know that you are satisfied with their service and that the problem is only about money.

5. Stop renting a modem or router

A part of your bill that is often overlooked is the so-called "device charge," which refers to a rental fee you pay for your router or modem. The router that comes with your internet service is not free unless your plan specifies otherwise.

Instead of paying an average router from your ISP over time, you can choose a much better router and keep your bill where it belongs. TP-Link, NETGEAR and ASUS are solid options. Look for one with WPA-3 encryption, which is the latest security standard you can buy.

If you're having trouble with dead spots or poor signal strength in your home, I suggest a mesh router system.

Once you get your new router, you need to secure it. Touch or click to view the 5 router security steps you should follow.

6. Cut your landline from your bill

Not all packages are created equal and many telecommunications include landline telephone services. Landlines generally average an additional $ 20 to $ 40 per month, and that really adds up.

If you need a landline phone, consult a VoIP (voice over IP) service that uses your Internet connection to dial. Skype offers unlimited calls to cell phones and landlines within the US for just $ 3.59 per month. Vonage offers unlimited calls to all of North America for $ 14.99 a month.

With VoIP, you don't need to worry about buying a phone for your home. These services can use your web connection and your computer's microphone to make calls.

7. Federal assistance can give you a discount.

If you're already struggling and dependent on federal assistance to get through the month, you can get a big discount on your Internet bill. Special internet plans are available for low-income customers and people who depend on government financial aid.

Here are some of the programs that may qualify you for a discount from many of the largest telecommunications providers:

National School Lunch Program (NSLP)

Community Eligibility Provision of the National School Lunch Program (NSLP CEP)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Public Housing (HUD)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Pell Grant

Government assistance for seniors and / or veterans

If you participate in any of these programs, contact your ISP and ask about subsidized rates or low-cost Internet plans. You may be surprised at what you will qualify for and the options available.

Many states also participate in the FCC's Lifeline program, which offers a special discount in addition to their current Internet bill for specific low-income customers. Different states have different qualifying requirements, so check with the official Lifeline website to see if it fits your situation well.

Ultimately, ISPs trust the fact that most people don't know what their bills include. Now that you do, you can save money and reap the benefits. Just be sure to ask politely.

