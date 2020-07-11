7 tips to become an advanced Slack user

If you're a frequent or even casual Slack user, you probably know the basics: how to set a status, pin a message, create a new channel, or send a gif of a cute puppy or a disappearing Homer Simpson.

But there are less obvious tips and tricks, from keyboard shortcuts to features like polls, that will make your life easier and will impress your colleagues.

Here's a look at some of the lesser-known Slack tools.

The "/ remember" command will push you or a co-worker on an event of your choice, such as an appointment or an item on your to-do list. The Slack bot, which interacts with users, It will send a notification to you or the person at the designated time. It also works for recurring events, so you can ask Slack to notify you every day before a daily meeting. It could also be used as a useful reminder to eat or get away from your computer from time to time.

If you can't remember what's on your list, use the "/ remember list" command to update your memory or delete old entries.

2. Create a custom emoji

From a variety of parrots dancing while eating pizza or wearing top hats to animated foxes blowing kisses, Slack's emoji options are top-notch. It's surprisingly easy to add a little dazzle to your workplace emoji offering by uploading your own custom creation.

Here's how: First, you must be on a desktop computer. In any message box, click the smiley face emoji icon and then "Add emoji" Upload a picture, give it a name, and press Save. While it may seem like a quirky feature, it could help add a more personal touch at a time when people are looking for better ways to communicate without being in person.

3. Organize (and improve the appearance of) your Slack application

In the desktop version, press "Preferences" and then "Sidebar". You can choose to sort your conversations alphabetically or by priority. You can also choose to group private channels or display all unread messages in one section. I set my conversations based on priority, so new direct messages appear at the top of my list without me having to scroll too far to see them.

If you're bored with Slack's signature purple background, there are other colors to choose from under "Themes," including black, pink, yellow, white, and blue.

4. Bring important emails to Slack

No more screenshots of an email and drag and drop it into Slack. In "Preferences" and "Messages and Media," you can upload an email to Slack by forwarding it to a Slack-generated email address made up of random letters. The Slackbot will upload the email to the application, where you can share it with another person or a channel.

5. Easy shortcuts

There are several commands that can save you time and click. "Command + K" on a Mac or "CTRL + K" on a Windows, lets you jump to channels, people, or files instead of scrolling through an endless list of DMs and channels.

If you want an easy way to mark everything as read, press "Shift" and "Escape". To mark a channel as read, click the "Escape" key. Another useful tip: if you want to mark a certain message as unread so you don't forget to reply, press the "Option" key while clicking on the message.

6. Ask your colleagues to evaluate the surveys

Slack offers several ways to create surveys, from simple ones that only require a yes or no vote (command: "/ yesno") to more robust options like "/ polly" that offer personalized multiple choice answers or answers on a scale of one to 10.

7. From translations to time zones.

Other useful commands include "/ tz", which calculates the time in another city. There is also a translation function within Slack: type "/ translate" and the language code, such as "es" for Spanish, followed by the text you want to translate.

For coworkers in different countries, the "Automatic Translation" function for channels and DM will translate each message without having to type any command. The Slack & # 39; s Translate app has free and paid plans.