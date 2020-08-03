7 year old boy fighting for life after being shot in the head on the porch

A 7-year-old Philly boy clings to life after being shot in the head while playing on his front porch, police and anguished family said.

The boy, identified by his mother as Zamar Jones, was hit in the head by one of the more than 12 shots that rang out Saturday night while playing outside with other children in his west block of Philadelphia, police and police said. neighbors to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

A gunman opened fire on a group of people who were standing outside at the time, two of whom responded, police told the newspaper.

A nearby nurse performed CPR in Zamar until police officers arrived and took him to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he remained in critical condition on Sunday, the newspaper reports.

Zamar, who was shot on his porch near his racing car and toy scooter, had lived on the block for several years and is known throughout the neighborhood, neighbor Makeeba McNeely said.

"He has best friends from the top of the block to the bottom of it," McNeely's daughter, 13, Zion, told the newspaper.

The boy, who is about to start second grade this fall, is known for his love of popsicles, his green scooter, and his dog and cat, the McNeelys said.

"He is a beautiful boy," said McNeely. "Inquisitive, curious, he's a little boy. And he was playing."

One suspect has been arrested, while two others are still being searched early Monday, police said.

"Right now there is one person in custody," the Philadelphia police said in a statement. "Your information will be released upon completion of the investigation and / or formal charges."

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement that department officials were "heartbroken" by the shooting, characterizing it as "especially tragic," reports WPVI.

"Although a person has been detained, that does not lessen the impact that this senseless act has on the child, his family and the entire community," the Outlaw statement read.

"Criminal acts like this have no place in our communities, and we are committed to ensuring justice and promoting healing for all affected."

The other two shooters fled the scene in a maroon Ford Taurus, which was later recovered in the city's Overbrook section, reports WPVI.

"Enough is enough," a man who lives on the block, Mark Thompson, told the station. "When we start hurting innocent children, enough is enough."