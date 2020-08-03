7-year-old Philly boy dies from injuries after weekend shooting

According to a report, a 7-year-old Philly boy who was shot in the head while playing on his front porch on Saturday died of his injuries.

Zamar Jones, who was caught in the crossfire when the gunfire erupted outside his home in West Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. On Monday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The young man had been fighting for his life at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia since 7:40 p.m. They fired Saturday when more than a dozen shots rang out in an exchange of fire between three men, according to authorities.

The boy was sitting next to his toy race car and a scooter when he was hit by gunshots.

A nurse who lives in the neighborhood performed CPR on the boy until the police arrived and they took him to the hospital.

One of the suspects, Christopher Linder, 27, was arrested and prosecuted on Monday for attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, but is expected to be charged with murder, prosecutors told the Investigator.

Philadelphia police have not determined the motive for the shooting and are still searching for the other two suspects, the outlet said.