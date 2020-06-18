73-year-old woman hit in the face on the Bronx subway platform

A 73-year-old woman was hit in the face by a stranger Wednesday night while standing on a subway platform in the Bronx, sources said.

The Queens woman was on the platform for Line D at the 174th Street station at about 7:20 p.m. when a man attacked her before fleeing the scene, according to police sources.

The victim was rushed to the Bronx Care Hospital with pain in his face. The suspect was described as a man in his 20s. The police were looking for him early Thursday.

The incident occurs a day after a deviant was arrested for pushing a 92-year-old woman into a fire hydrant in Manhattan.