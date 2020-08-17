76-years-ago,-a-sailor-was-lost-at-sea-during-wwii.-now-the-mystery-is-solved

- 1 How these images changed a woman’s family history
- 2 World War II (16 Videos)
- 2.1 How these images changed a woman’s family history
- 2.2 This 99-year-old WWII codebreaker ‘helped win the war’
- 2.3 NASA’s X-15 is still the world’s fastest manned aircraft
- 2.4 How this historic group of WWII women blazed a trail
- 2.5 Queen makes 100-year-old WWII veteran a knight
- 2.6 This Dakota was in D-Day. Now it’s back in France
- 2.7 See this 97-year-old vet jump into Normandy decades after D-Day
- 2.8 Long-lost family surprises shocked war hero
- 2.9 WWII submarine found after being missing for 75 years
- 2.10 Footage from WWII spy center Bletchley Park discovered
- 2.11 96-year-old Flying Tiger crew chief returns to the sky (2016)
- 2.12 The event that brought the US into WWII
- 2.13 Hundreds of strangers attend veteran’s funeral
- 2.14 How did Korea split?
- 2.15 These WWII vets have been married for 72 years
- 2.16 Submarine that vanished in WWII discovered
- 2.17 Infrared photographs retell horrors of D-Day
Her uncle’s decision to fight in World War II horrified his conservative Mennonite family, who rarely spoke of him even after his death. She discovers the truth about his service decades later.
