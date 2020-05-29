8 Mac tips and tricks you may not know





There are tons of hidden features and shortcuts for Mac that Apple has built into macOS over the years, ranging from shortcuts to keyboard commands and other little tricks to simplify Mac usage a bit. In our latest video from YouTube, we highlight several of these tips and tricks, and some of them may be new to you.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.



Transfer files quickly – By holding down the "T" key when your Mac is starting up, you can enter the destination disk mode. In this mode, use a Thunderbolt 3 cable to transfer large files at high speeds between two Macs.

– By holding down the "T" key when your Mac is starting up, you can enter the destination disk mode. In this mode, use a Thunderbolt 3 cable to transfer large files at high speeds between two Macs. Paste with matching style – By pasting something, if you use Option-Shift-Command-V instead of just Command-V, you can transform the pasted content into the style of content that already exists in a document. If you have a block of text in bold, for example, and then you want to paste the text from the web and also make it bold, you can use this keyboard shortcut.

– By pasting something, if you use Option-Shift-Command-V instead of just Command-V, you can transform the pasted content into the style of content that already exists in a document. If you have a block of text in bold, for example, and then you want to paste the text from the web and also make it bold, you can use this keyboard shortcut. Convert a website to a Dock app – You can add any website to your database by dragging the URL bar to the bottom section of the database that houses recently opened and used applications. Adding a website to the dock makes it quicker to open because you can click from there along with all of your apps.

– You can add any website to your database by dragging the URL bar to the bottom section of the database that houses recently opened and used applications. Adding a website to the dock makes it quicker to open because you can click from there along with all of your apps. Quick print shortcut – If you go to the Printers and Scanners section of System Preferences and drag the icon of your favorite printer to your desktop, you can drag and drop files on the printer icon to print them automatically.

– If you go to the Printers and Scanners section of System Preferences and drag the icon of your favorite printer to your desktop, you can drag and drop files on the printer icon to print them automatically. Screen sharing in messages – In a Messages conversation with someone, click the "Details" link and then click the icon that looks like two screens together to start the screen swap with the person you are talking to. This is very useful for troubleshooting less-tech-savvy family members from afar, as long as you can click the screen share option.

– In a Messages conversation with someone, click the "Details" link and then click the icon that looks like two screens together to start the screen swap with the person you are talking to. This is very useful for troubleshooting less-tech-savvy family members from afar, as long as you can click the screen share option. File preview from the Dock – In the Downloads or Documents folder in the Dock, hover over a file and then press the space bar to see a preview. This also works for selected files in Finder.

– In the Downloads or Documents folder in the Dock, hover over a file and then press the space bar to see a preview. This also works for selected files in Finder. See where the files are stored – If you have a Downloads or Documents folder in your dock, you can hold down Command and click a folder or file to show its location in Finder.

– If you have a Downloads or Documents folder in your dock, you can hold down Command and click a folder or file to show its location in Finder. Move files quickly – To move files from one location to another using keyboard shortcuts, simply use Command-C to copy the files you want to move, and then Option-Command-V to move those files to a new place.

Do you know of any other helpful Mac tips and tricks that we don't cover here? Let us know in the comments and we could highlight them in a future video.

This article, "8 Tips and Tricks for Mac You May Not Know" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Comment this article in our forums

.



