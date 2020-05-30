8 Nicolas Cage movies that prove he's perfect for playing Joe Exotic in Tiger King

Hello, all great cats and kittens. From the captivating Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness Unleashed on Netflix, it has been almost inevitable that a biographical film for one of the central real-life characters Joe Exotic will come true. With fans of the documentary series suggesting characters like Danny McBride and David Spade for the role, the casting agents decided to choose the actor they all secretly wanted, Nicolas Cage.

Netflix & # 39; s Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness leaves us in the world stranger than the fiction of big cat owners. Among the eccentric and cult personalities that inhabit this curious profession, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a polygamist and country country singer who presides over a zoo on the Oklahoma highway. Charismatic but wrong, Joe and an incredible cast of characters including drug dealers, con artists, and cult leaders share a passion for big cats, and the status and care their dangerous collections generate. But things go dark when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to drive them out of business, fuels a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe's arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a tale. twisted where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

The Tiger King scripted biopic will span eight episodes and is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. The series will be based on the monthly Texas article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey into the World of a Wild Man" by Leif Reigstad, with American vandalism Dan Lagana as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

Over the years, Cage has managed to simultaneously become the best and worst actor of all time, and it is this innate complexity, coupled with these 8 performances, that proves that Nicolas Cage is the perfect choice to play Joe. Exotic, but really He is the only option.

With air (1997)

Director Simon West's wonderfully exaggerated thriller Air conditioning It is by far one of Nicolas Cage's fondly remembered action roles. Cage plays former war hero Cameron Poe, an honorable man who is sentenced to eight years in prison when he accidentally kills a man in a bar fight while defending his pregnant wife. With his imminent release, Poe boards a flight that transports ten of the most dangerous men in the American penal system to a new high-security facility.

As the title suggests, the plane is soon overtaken by convicts, leaving Poe caught in the middle and forced to fight for his survival in a way that only a delightfully mindless action movie like this 90s throwback can offer.

It is impossible not to be conquered by the nonsense of testosterone Air conditioning, and while the likes of John Malkovich impressively chews the stage as the mastermind of serial killer Cyrus "The Virus" Grissom, it is ultimately the fried southern hero of Cage who steals your heart. With her stoic American charm and ridiculous southern accent, Cage's performance in Air conditioning demonstrates his ability to play the kind of man of action that Joe Exoctic apparently thinks he is. Also, if nothing else, it shows that Cage can pull out a mullet.

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)

Among the pantheon of Nic Cage-Esque's performances, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans It is located somewhere near the tippy peak. Cage plays Detective Terence McDonagh, a man who has certainly seen better days. He has an unpleasant addiction to pain relievers, courtesy of an injury he sustained while rescuing a prisoner during Hurricane Katrina. In addition, there are his alcoholic father, his drunk wife and his prostitute girlfriend. If that wasn't enough for him to navigate, he just loaded up with a rookie companion with the intention of getting in his way. Now, Terence must try to avoid teetering on the edge of sanity, as he is tasked with investigating a series of murders that have left the city dangerously unstable.

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans He finds Nic Cage in his element, all the hectic movements and maniacal laughter with wide eyes. In the case of Bad colonel However, this exaggeration is wrapped around a deeply moving depiction of a man harboring internal wounds, desperate to do the right thing but not quite sure how, who has allowed his worst tendencies to consume him entirely.

Much of Terence McDonagh resides in Joe Exotic, and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans it is ample proof of Nic Cage's ability to achieve the inner and outer personalities of such a flamboyant character.

Adaptation (2002)

Nicholas Cage's performance in the dizzyingly original 2002 Adaptation It earned him an Oscar nomination, and although the film features not one, but two Nic Cage, in many ways he finds the actor more restricted.

Blurring the lines between fact and fiction, Adaptation follows a distorted version of real-life writer Charlie Kaufman, which ends the success of his first produced script, Being John Malkovich, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Despite this achievement, Kaufman is plagued with insecurities in both his personal and professional lives. Kaufman is hired to adapt The Orchid Thief, a nonfiction book about a fanatic, eccentric and toothless breeder of orchids named John Laroche. Kaufman struggles with how to approach the material, wanting to make a film about flowers, rather than allowing the story to become predictable or ordinary.

Cage plays Charlie Kaufman and his identical twin brother, Donald, who longs to become a screenwriter like his brother. However, Donald is more than happy to abandon artistic integrity in search of prosperity. Cage carries the differences between the Kaufman brothers with subtle elegance, and never surpasses either. He leaves his usual acting tricks aside and instead creates a character desperate to realize his creative vision in this beautifully unique story of flowers, writers, truth and invention.

Face to face (1997)

The explosive action thriller Face / Off It is one of Nic Cage's most recognized roles, and deservedly so, as it gives the actor a chance to show the two extreme sides of his personal acting spectrum.

Face / Off follows the sinister FBI agent Sean Archer, initially played by John Travolta, who is persuaded to undergo an experimental plastic surgery procedure to impersonate and seize his son's murderer and his arch enemy, Castor Troy, initially played by Nicolas Cage. Predictably, trouble arises when Castor wakes up, kills everyone who knows the mission, and steals Archer's face to impersonate him.

Face / Off He displays both Cage's talent for open-eyed insanity and emotional melodrama, as he switches between the bag of golden weapons and ridiculously calls Castor Troy the story's sullen hero, Sean Archer. Proving how well he can switch between hero and villain, Cage's performance bodes well for his portrayal of Joe Exotic, a man who at one point appears to be the good guy, before being suddenly revealed to be an evil potential.

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Coen brothers' criminal comedy Raising Arizona He may be one of the lesser-known movie director duos, but he's certainly not of a lower quality. Cage stars in H.I. "Hello" McDonnough, a philosophical but somewhat gloomy career criminal who has been arrested so often that he knows "Ed," short for Edwina, played by Holly Hunter, the officer who takes his photos. Over time, Hi glows Ed, finally wins his heart, marries her and moves to the Arizona desert. Their serenity is broken when the couple discovers that they cannot have children, but fate, apparently, decides to intervene. Ed watches a story that reveals that Nathan Arizona, owner of a chain of unpainted furniture stores, has become The Father of Quintuplets. In a twisted act of kindness, our partner decides to kidnap one of Arizona's children, thinking that this will not only give them a baby, but also ease Arizona's burden.

Raising Arizona He finds Cage playing the role of a charmingly naive idiot, and being very endearing doing it. Hello is one of his funniest performances to date, allowing the actor to lean towards his dumbest tendencies to play this adorable lughead. A bunch of Raising the Arizona HI. McDonnough is effortlessly carried over to Joe Exotic's personality, and if Cage can channel the same kind of charming idiocy into the Tiger King, then it will surely be a huge success.

Joe (2013)

Independent crime drama director David Gordon Green Joe It went unnoticed when it launched in 2013, but it's really worth checking out. The film is not only excellent in its own right, but also features a calm and nuanced performance by Nicolas Cage, who is hardly ever seen anymore.

Joe it is a story of friendship and redemption set in the contemporary south. An adaptation of Larry Brown's novel of the same name, the film finds Cage going to his independent roots in the title role. The character, Joe Ransom, is a rough, tough, short-tempered ex-con who simply wants to resist his most egregious instincts. Now the head of a logging crew, Joe causes trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member of his crew, an unfortunate boy played by Ready Player One & # 39; s Tye Sheridan

The gesture awakens in Joe a fierce and protective nature, but whatever you take on those words about Cage's performance is almost guaranteed to be wrong. Joe He finds Cage playing someone very inner, a burning fury that in a minor Cage film would find the actor once again devouring landscapes and overselling. Instead, Cage remains polished and introspective, holding things steady even when the quest for revenge sneaks into the proceedings. It remains to be seen if the role of Joe Exotic will justify Cage taking advantage of this kind of subtlety. Joe it certainly exhibits its potential to create something far more interesting than Exotic's obvious eccentricities.

Mandy (2018)

Nicolas Cage has made a large number of revenge-focused films, particularly in recent years, and each of them varies widely in quality. Considering Joe Exotic's revenge against a Carole Baskin, Cage's revenge tilt will come in handy. Director Panos Cosmatos Mandy However, as of 2018 it is a very different beast.

Taking place in 1983 and located in the Pacific Northwest, Mandy Introduces us to strangers Red Miller and Mandy Bloom as they lead a loving and peaceful existence. When his pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand, Red is catapulted into a ghostly journey filled with bloody revenge and bound with deadly fire. The word & # 39; spooky & # 39; should be more than enough to report that Mandy it's far from the typical cage-front revenge thriller.

Mandy He draws on Cage's talent for mania for this kaleidoscopic, psychedelic, and ultraviolent exploration of a man's descent into madness as he takes revenge on the people who crashed into his life with the desire to destroy it. Cage's dedication coupled with a variety of bewildering and elegant visuals make Mandy one of the most striking revenge movies in years.

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Drama by director Mike Figgis Leaving las vegas It is a gloomy undertaking. The kind of movie-watching experience that almost makes you feel guilty, like you're not really seeing the characters' deeply personal experiences on screen.

Leaving las vegas documents a tragic romance between prostitute Sera, in an Oscar-nominated performance by Elisabeth Shue), failed Hollywood screenwriter Ben, in an Oscar-winning performance by Nicolas Cage, and the constant stream of alcohol he loves more than life itself . Upon arriving in Las Vegas with the intention of drinking to death, Ben meets Sera, and they form an awkward friendship. From the beginning, Ben warns Sera that no matter what, she can never ask him to stop drinking, a condition he reluctantly agrees to. As they gradually begin to fall in love, Sera struggles with her promise not to come between Ben and his addiction. By last Leaving las vegas They are two people who, within the limits of their battered lives, find a spark of happiness between them.

Cage's hypnotically deranged performance makes him a sober watch as Ben staggers down a fatal path of self-destruction, with no desire to change direction. Likewise, Joe Exotic's passions and obsessions lead him down a path of dark fascination, with his own sense of self-importance making him immune to the idea of ​​any other option. At least, Cage's work on Leaving las vegas It proves that it can carry the ugly affection it takes to leave the audience in awe of a man as maddening and strangely charming as Joe Exotic.

